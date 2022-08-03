Blue Apron and The Knot Make it Easier to Gift Home Cooking to Newlyweds

Blue Apron is now available on The Knot Registry Store—couples can easily add Blue Apron to their registry as a unique gift option. (Photo: Business Wire)

Blue Apron is now available on The Knot Registry Store—couples can easily add Blue Apron to their registry as a unique gift option. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is now available on The Knot Registry Store, an all-in-one wedding registry platform from The Knot, an authority in wedding planning, advice and products. Couples can now easily add Blue Apron to their registry as a unique gift option, all within the Experiences section of The Knot Registry Store. The company is the first and only meal-kit provider on the platform to date.

“ As we enter into the height of wedding season, we recognize that many couples want personalized gift experiences more than ever,” said Dani Simpson, Blue Apron’s Chief Marketing Officer. “ Expanding our gift card availability on The Knot, which a majority of U.S. couples use during their wedding journey, allows guests to gift couples a convenient and delicious meal kit for a limited period of time, at a great value.”

Whether they’re novices in the kitchen, passionate about cooking or interested in learning a new skill together, Blue Apron can fit many couples' interests. They can choose from an array of digital gift cards available at a variety of price points, including a one-month subscription or a single meal kit, as well as curated, premium Blue Apron wines to pair with their meals.

This year is anticipated to be the strongest wedding season in recent history*, with guests willing to spend more, including on gifts, allowing Blue Apron to reach a new set of consumers. In addition, Blue Apron’s availability on The Knot Registry Store will introduce couples to the company at the start of their household purchasing journey, which can translate into post-wedding brand engagement.

The Knot is truly an everything registry—with cash funds, charities, gift cards, experiences and the gifts couples want from every brand and across every price point. The Knot brings it all together in one trusted place that’s easy for couples to manage and simple for guests to shop.

To learn more about Blue Apron’s digital gift card options on The Knot Registry Store, visit cook.ba/theknot.

*According to The Knot 2021 Wedding Study, https://bit.ly/3Q3kANg.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.