Senseonics Announces a Positive Coverage Decision for Eversense® E3 CGM from Anthem

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that Anthem is providing coverage for implantable CGM, which includes the Eversense® CGM System. Anthem’s decision will add more than 45 million covered lives for the long-term implantable CGM system to help manage their diabetes. This recent coverage decision adds to the growing number of payers who are writing Eversense into their CGM coverage policies that now benefit approximately 250 million covered lives, as well as paying for the healthcare provider’s time for the in-office sensor insertion. This allows Ascensia Diabetes Care, Senseonics’ global commercial partner, to introduce the Eversense CGM System to more people living with diabetes.

Anthem (now Elevance Health) is the second largest health insurance company in the U.S. and a leading health company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves people across 14 states, including more than 45 million within its family of health plans. This most recent coverage decision, in addition to Cigna, Aetna, Humana, HCSC Blue Cross Blue Shield and other health insurance providers, demonstrates broad-based coverage across the United States from the majority of commercial payers, enabling their members to access the benefits of the long-term Eversense CGM System.

“Anthem is dedicated to delivering better care to its members and improving the health of the communities it serves. We are excited for Anthem members to have the ability to effectively manage their diabetes through the only long-term implantable CGM system available,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. “Eversense provides patients with actionable glucose data, enabling users to proactively manage their glucose levels. With its six month sensor life, sustained accuracy, on-body vibratory alerts and remote monitoring capability, Eversense E3 offers patients an advanced CGM to help effectively manage their diabetes and experience healthier outcomes.”

Patients who are interested in getting started with Eversense now can sign up at www.eversensediabetes.com/get-started-today. Physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who are interested in offering the Eversense CGM System can sign up at https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/become-a-provider/. Alternatively, contact 844-SENSE4U (844-736-7348) to learn more about the first and only long-term implantable CGM system.

About Eversense

The Eversense® E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 years and older with diabetes for up to 6 months. The system is indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a trained and certified health care provider. The Eversense CGM System is a prescription device; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/safety-info/.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense®, Eversense® XL and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

