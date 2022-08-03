Green Monké Is Now the Global Beverage Partner for Cookies

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Monké, maker of happy sodas for happy hour, today announced its global beverage partnership with Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis brand. As part of the agreement, Green Monké and Cookies will co-create and co-brand cannabis infused drinks for sale at Cookies retail locations and anywhere Cookies products are sold. Additionally, Green Monké cannabis infused sodas are now available at Cookies stores in California with expansion later this year throughout the US, Canada and in Europe.

“Our partnership with Cookies further demonstrates how the growing cannabis drinks category is the future of cannabis consumption,” said Pat Gleeson, CEO of Green Monké. “Collaborating with Cookies allows Green Monké to accelerate and expand our portfolio of high-quality infused beverages while also increasing critical consumer touchpoints in the US and the world.”

Green Monké launched in California in May 2021 with a lineup of cannabis infused sodas that have nostalgic fruit flavors–Tropical Citrus, Orange Passionfruit and Mango Guava–each with a low-dose of 3mg THC and 6mg CBD. Cookies stores will carry Green Monké signature sodas and forthcoming beverages from the drinks maker. Cookies will also co-create and co-brand cannabis drinks with Green Monké that will be available for sale starting this fall.

“Green Monké beverages are one of the most well-known cannabis drinks in the UK and Canada, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with them and sell their beverages in our Cookies and Lemonnade stores in California," said Parker Berling, President of Cookies.

For information about Green Monké, visit greenmonke.com.

For details about Cookies, visit cookies.co.

About Green Monké:

Green Monké launched in both California and Canada in 2021, and offers a line of three happy sodas with nostalgic fruit flavors–Tropical Citrus, Orange Passionfruit and Mango Guava–each infused with a low-dose of 3mg THC and 6mg CBD. In 2022, the brand expanded its THC line to Maine and launched its hemp extract soda that is available nationwide. In May 2022, Green Monké introduced its first high-dose beverage with 10mg THC and 20mg CBD in collaboration with Briana King, which is available throughout California. Formulated with a fast-release microencapsulation emulsion, each 12oz can of Green Monké has only 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories, and is both vegan and gluten-free. To follow Green Monké, visit instagram.com/drinkgreenmonke.

About Cookies:

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis strains and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 40 retail locations in 17 markets across 4 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. Learn more at cookies.co.