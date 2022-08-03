FITCHIN announces partnership with Furious Gaming

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the aim of strengthening the connection between gaming communities and esports teams, FITCHIN, the Web3 platform that continues to solidify its global position, announces an alliance with Furious Gaming, one of the oldest esports teams in Argentina and Latin America.

FITCHIN, the fully integrated, digital gaming ecosystem powered by blockchain, is a bridge between the global gaming community, esports teams and content creators. Through this partnership, Furious can use FITCHIN’s benefits to bring fans closer to their favorite team with tournament structures, NFT collections, community hubs and exclusive experiences.

With more than 250 million followers in Latin America, Furious Gaming is one of the longest-running Spanish-speaking esports teams. They most recently welcomed esteemed player Paulo Dybala, the Argentinian player for A.S. Roma in the Italian Serie A league. La Calavera is recognized for its tremendous success in League of Legends and an important link with the LATAM community.

With this partnership, Furious Gaming brings its history and experience to the platform, where it will join FITCHIN at the cutting edge of Web3 technology. Furious members will be able to vote on the use of the community treasury’s funds, controlled exclusively by said members, and actively participate in future Web3 developments undertaken by the team together with FITCHIN.

“We are proud to add Furious to our roster of premier partners,” said Gaston Santourian, Marketing Director at FITCHIN. “Our partnership continues to support our mission to change and improve how global gaming communities connect.”

The first fans to acquire a Furious membership at launch will gain additional benefits as founding members. Among those benefits, they will participate in an initial jackpot to be awarded as a prize in FITCHIN's native currency, the $CHIN.

FITCHIN and Furious will launch their first amateur tournament "DUOS Furiosos x FITCHIN". The epic 2v2 League of Legends competition is the cornerstone of the relationship between the club and its community, which will soon have access to new memberships.

“The main connection between FITCHIN and Furious is innovation. FITCHIN is a platform that is here to innovate. Our partnership will innovate how we interact, innovate how markets work, and innovate the way communities interact with pro esports teams including influencers in the industry,” said Gonzalo “Gonzo” Garcia, CEO of Furious Gaming.

FITCHIN has continued to partner with tier one clubs in Latin America and beyond, further integrating in the worldwide esports ecosystem and reaffirming the relationship between esports and the blockchain.

About FITCHIN

FITCHIN is a Web3 platform that connects esports teams, content creators, and fans. This fully gamified platform allows users to be community members of top teams, compete in tournaments, purchase limited collections of digital assets and participate in exclusive events and experiences, all while earning enticing milestone rewards and active contributions. The platform gives teams all the Web3 tools they need to grow their fanbase and generate new revenue streams.

About Furious

Furious Gaming, founded by its current CEO and partner, Gonzalo García, is one of Latin America’s most prominent esports companies. So far, the organization has a gaming facility in Buenos Aires, a gaming house in Mexico City and operations based in Santiago, Chile. The organization participates in the main local and regional leagues, with professional teams in League of Legends, Counter Strike, VALORANT, Rainbow Six, FreeFire, PUBG Mobile and Wild Rift. Furious also specializes in digital marketing, on- and offline events and live streaming.