Wave Sports + Entertainment Inks Exclusive Deal with CultureCams, Twitter’s Fastest Rising Voice on Football

CultureCams joins Wave Sports + Entertainment to lead coverage of football for the company's flagship brand FTBL. CultureCams is one of the fastest rising voices on football on Twitter. Fans can catch his signature intimate commentary and insanely deep knowledge of global football to FTBL this August. Photo credit: thoughtography_

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wave Sports + Entertainment, the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation, has signed an exclusive deal with CultureCams, one of the fastest rising voices on football Twitter, to lead coverage for FTBL, WSE’s flagship brand covering the biggest matches, best players, and stories that matter to football fans. FTBL is growing at a record pace as excitement builds for the 2022 World Cup.

Born a Manchester United fan, but with a passion for the game that supersedes just one football club, CultureCams blends his signature intimate commentary with his insanely deep knowledge of global football. Never afraid to voice his opinion, he is known for brutally honest and funny takes on the players, coaches, teams, leagues, and culture of football. CultureCams’ creator credentials include co-hosting “FIVE Formations” alongside former England and Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand; co-hosting the highly-regarded instant reaction video podcast “StoppageTime TV”; and producing, creating, and hosting for GoalTV. He will be based out of WSE’s London hub.

"If you're a soccer fan, there isn't a single English Premier League match day that goes by without multiple viral posts from CultureCams taking over your social feed," said Tunde (TD) St. Matthew-Daniel, Senior Vice President, Original Content, Wave Sports + Entertainment. "With the World Cup later this year, CultureCams’s ability to mix insightful football commentary with relevant pop culture references, gives him unique crossover appeal for both UK and US soccer fans. He is an exciting new addition to our WSE talent roster that keeps getting bigger and better."

CultureCams said, “I’ve been a fan of FTBL for a long time now, so when I was asked to join the team, it was a quick and easy decision. WSE has the reach and resources to be able to have a major impact on the footballing community especially with its global audience of young fans. My advice to all football fans is to stay subscribed, lock in, and let's ride this journey together. We move!”

With multiple original shows already in development at WSE for a future launch date, CultureCams will debut on FTBL social channels leading up to the English Premier League’s kickoff weekend. Beforehand, fans can personally chat with CultureCams and dig into what audiences can expect from him, test his football knowledge, and hear his predictions for the upcoming season during a series of live social events, details of which are below.

Friday, August 5

CultureCams Audience Q&A during Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace @FTBL Instagram: 11:30am PST | 2:30pm EST | 7:30pm GMT (run time: 15-20 mins) @FTBL TikTok: 12:00pm PST | 3:00pm EST | 8:00pm GMT (run time: 15-20 mins)



Saturday, August 6

CultureCams x Matchday Twitter Takeover during Everton vs. Chelsea @FTBL Twitter: 9:30am PST | 12:30pm EST | 5:30pm GMT



