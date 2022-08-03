Avivagen Announces Significant Order of OxC-beta  in Brazil

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhances feed intake and supports immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce it has secured a significant order for OxC-beta™ from AB Vista. The 1.2 tonne order of OxC-beta™ will be shipped for use in Brazil, where AB Vista is running ongoing trials with several large poultry and cattle producers.

“We are excited to be making further inroads into one of the world’s largest feed production markets. The large size of this order is a testament to the growing demand for safe and effective alternatives to antibiotics, and the market opportunity for our products,” says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen. "We expect this important relationship with AB Vista will continue to play a significant role in the increased adoption and use of OxC-beta™ to promote animal health and growth in livestock throughout the Americas.”

Brazil was ranked as the number three feed-producing country in the world in the 2022 Alltech Agri-Food Outlook, producing 80.1mmt in 2021.i AB Vista is the exclusive distribution partner for OxC-beta™ in the United States, Brazil and Thailand.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Brazil, Australia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta™ Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

