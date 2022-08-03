Caary Capital Partners With Ceridian to Enhance Its Small Business Payments Offering

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caary Capital today announced a joint effort with Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, to extend its value to Ceridian’s Powerpay customers.

Powerpay, a cloud-based payroll and HR solution, is designed to meet the needs of Canada’s small business segment. Together with Caary Capital’s credit and spend management platform, the two companies will better meet the needs of Canadian small and medium-sized businesses by offering enhanced services.

“Ceridian is a global software leader and champion for Canadian businesses,” said John MacKinlay, CEO of Caary Capital. “Shared values are an integral component of any partnership, and we are pleased to join forces with Ceridian to continue to offer solutions for the small business community, a long-underserved segment.”

According to recent research from Caary Capital, the Canadian Lenders Association and Xero, Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises struggle with access to corporate credit and financial products and services, often having to rely on a personal guarantee or a personal credit card. This is compounded by the administrative aspects of payroll that take small business owners’ focus away from business growth.

“At Ceridian, we’re driven to extend our Makes Work Life Better™ brand promise to our customers and their employees. Today’s announcement marks the start of a meaningful collaboration with Caary Capital and will deliver benefits for small and medium-sized business in Canada,” said Ettan Romm, Director of Product Management at Ceridian.

By delivering corporate credit without the usual required personal guarantees and credit checks, Caary Capital is enabling greater access to financial services. Caary Capital looks at a business’ cash flow and assets to assess risk and make corporate credit an option for small and medium-sized businesses. The fintech platform provides no-fee credit cards, 1.5 per cent cash back on all spend and administrator-managed virtual cards to streamline employee and supplier expenses.

The new partnership with Ceridian will provide access to Caary Capital’s product and services to Ceridian’s Powerpay customers, giving easier access to joint products, discounts for customers and continued collaboration.

About Caary Capital Ltd.

Caary is a fintech platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) led by the Caary Business Mastercard®. With Caary, SMEs can better control their spending and automate expense management. The Caary platform comes with 1.5% cash back on all spend, no fees, no foreign exchange fees and self-directed employee and supplier cards. 98% of Canadian businesses are SMEs. Accessible credit cards, capital and fintech products are the tools to help them compete, grow and thrive. Visit caary.com for more information.