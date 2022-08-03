Christian Parents Want Education Quality and Their Values Too, According to New Stride, Inc. Survey

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Many Christian parents are hesitant to send their child back to public in-person school and are considering other options, citing a misalignment with personal values and concerns over school quality as reasons to keep looking.

That’s according to a new survey by Stride, Inc., a leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions, which found that less than half (43%) of Christian parents in the U.S. with children enrolled in public school are satisfied with how public education aligns with their beliefs. Further, two thirds (66%) of the parents surveyed are concerned about the quality of public education in general.

The survey also revealed that Christian parents report significant interest in online school programming, with nearly half saying they are very likely (21%) or somewhat likely (23%) to enroll their children in a free online school or program for the upcoming school year if they had access to one.

“Given the challenges families have encountered in pursuit of quality education these last few years, it’s no surprise that many are frustrated and looking for options,” said Tony Bennett, Senior Vice President of School Management at Stride. “With online learning, families can access an education that not only meets their child’s academic needs, but one where they can create a learning experience aligned with their personal values.”

Stride, Inc. has delivered online education to more than two million K-12 learners over the last two decades and has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to develop local solutions that meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

Stride has recently partnered with Faith Academics to provide a comprehensive learning platform and world-class online education experience to the faith-based education community through its network of FaithPrep schools, including FaithPrep Academy. This includes an adaptable curriculum in core subjects, as well as the platform, tools, and resources necessary for successful online learning.

“We are proud to offer faith-based school programs for families alongside the leader in online learning solutions,” said Chuck Wolfe, Founder and CEO at Faith Academics. “We look forward to helping students develop Christian character while they prepare for their life’s calling of service to others.”

Interviews for this research were conducted July 1-5, 2022, from a sample of 1,595 parents or guardians who identify as Christian and have kids in public school, grades K-12. For complete survey results and information about K12-powered faith-based schools, visit K12.com.

