Priority Health and Homeward announce partnership to bring comprehensive, value-based care to seniors in rural Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced today an agreement with Homeward, a company committed to rearchitecting the delivery of health and care in partnership with communities everywhere, starting in rural America. Through this partnership, Priority Health Medicare Advantage members who choose to receive care from Homeward will have access to their technology-enabled care team beginning with at-home visits and also available through Homeward’s community-based mobile clinics.

Nationally, individuals living in rural communities experience a 40% higher preventable hospitalization rate and a 23% higher mortality rate compared to those living in urban communities. Homeward addresses these challenges by expanding access to health care services in rural communities through a comprehensive model. This enables Priority Health to meet individuals where they are and provide the care they need.

“This partnership supports Priority Health’s longstanding commitment to bring innovative, personalized solutions to our members, while advancing our efforts to shift from the historical fee-for-service model to true value-based care,” said Carrie Kincaid, senior vice president of market development at Priority Health. “Rather than requiring members to travel far distances to receive care, Homeward’s innovative approach brings care to the member in their home and at convenient locations within the flow of their daily lives.”

Homeward deploys an integrated care model that combines mobile, community-based care with centralized clinical oversight and ongoing care management. Homeward care teams conduct physical exams, perform basic diagnostic tests and, when needed, refer members to regional health systems and specialists if more complicated diagnostics are required. Homeward’s technology-enabled care model also includes cellular-based remote monitoring that keeps patients connected to their multidisciplinary care team in between visits.

“With this partnership, Priority Health has established itself as the market leader in supporting the needs of individuals in rural Michigan,” said Dr. Jennifer Schneider, CEO of Homeward. “We applaud their commitment to value-based care and to supporting new approaches to tackle one of the most pressing issues in health care.”

Homeward takes accountability for outcomes and cost of care, which allows the company to deploy services and technology in ways that wouldn’t be possible in a traditional fee-for-service model. This novel approach in rural markets provides patients with an easier way to engage with the health care system on their terms, while helping them to better adhere to their care plans and manage their health.

In the initial phase of the partnership, Priority Health Medicare members in 14 Michigan counties will have the opportunity to receive care from Homeward beginning this fall. Priority Health and Homeward plan to expand this offering across the state.

For more information, please visit priorityhealth.com. If you would like to sign up for Homeward, please visit homewardmichigan.com or call (844) 670-2273.

Background:

Today, Homeward also announced a $50 million Series B funding round co-led by ARCH Venture Partners and Human Capital. The funding round also includes participation from General Catalyst, which led Homeward’s Series A funding, and Lee Shapiro and Glen Tullman, Co-Founders of 7wireVentures.

About Priority Health:

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, offering an extensive portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than one million members each year and offering a broad network of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Learn more about affordable, quality health coverage options from Priority Health.

About Homeward:

Homeward is rearchitecting rural health and care for the 60 million Americans living in rural communities. As a new value-based care provider, Homeward employs multidisciplinary care teams, available in-home, virtually, and on the ground via mobile care units, with remote monitoring to better connect patients to high-quality, affordable, and comprehensive care. Today, the company supports Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, including by partnering with Medicare Advantage plans, and takes full risk for the cost of care of its members to improve outcomes and reduce costs. For more information, please visit www.homewardhealth.com.