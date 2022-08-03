ChargeNet Stations Joins Forces With ChargerHelp!

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargeNet Stations, an electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging station development and software company, is now working with ChargerHelp! The partnership bolsters uptime for the ChargeNet Stations’ rapidly expanding network across quick-serve restaurant parking lots throughout California.

“Teaming up with ChargerHelp! means our restaurant franchisees have one more great reason to feel confident about our network having round-the-clock service and a clear system for repairs within 24-hours,” said ChargeNet Stations CEO and co-founder Tosh Dutt.

ChargeNet Stations is preparing to open its first set of fast, solar-powered EV charging stations at a South San Francisco Taco Bell®. ChargeNet Stations enables restaurants to store renewable energy for fast EV charging and affords restaurant franchisees the capability to save up to 20 percent on energy costs.

Customers get a 212+-mile-plus charge in 10 minutes, or less, for about $20, while enjoying a hot meal. The San Diego-based company is on track to open dozens more stations this year – all at quick-serve restaurants, most of which are in underserved communities.

ChargerHelp! is based in Los Angeles. Its EMPWR platform provides customers within the charging ecosystem visibility, insights, and data on EV station reliability. Its certified electric vehicle supply equipment technicians are dispatched when needed for 24/7 service on demand.

“There’s no doubt California is leading the country in EV adoption and as great companies like ChargeNet Stations focus on expanding their EV charging network, they and their partners want to trust their chargers are consistently in good working order for all drivers to use, at all times,” said ChargerHelp! CEO and co-founder Kameale C. Terry.

Both companies are part of the Los Angeles Clean Tech Incubator (LACI) program, and both are committed to diversity and inclusion. Each company also participates in the Workforce Development program, and, as well-funded start-ups, are creating hundreds of jobs across California.

To learn more about ChargeNet Stations, its quick serve restaurant opportunities, and open career positions, visit ChargeNetStations.com and on Twitter @ChargeNetStnUS.

To discover more about ChargerHelp!, including employment opportunities and training, visit ChargerHelp.com.

About ChargeNet Stations

ChargeNet Stations is an electric vehicle fast-charging station development and AI driven software company. Our software platform creates a seamless opportunity for Quick Serve Restaurants to offer customers a superior EV charging experience in mere minutes. ChargeNet Stations hardware-agnostic SaaS platform, ChargeOpt, optimizes EV chargers and renewable energy to transform parking lots into profit centers.

About ChargerHelp!

ChargerHelp! is an app-based company that enables on-demand repair of electric vehicle charging stations, while building out local workforces, removing barriers and enabling economic mobility within all communities. ChargerHelp! operates at the intersection of clean technology and workforce development. ChargerHelp!'s system solves the industry-wide problem of downed electric vehicle charging stations by providing on-demand repairs and maintenance support from trained and supported local workforces. ChargerHelp! is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with service in 11 states and immediate plans for expansion into another 8 states.