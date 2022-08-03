East Daley Analytics and E&P Cash Flow Modeling Join Forces to Deliver Greater Transparency for Energy Markets

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--East Daley Analytics, Inc. announced today that it has joined forces with E&P Cash Flow Modeling, LLC to deliver greater transparency for energy markets. East Daley’s gathering and processing data will be integrated with E&P Cash Flow Modeling’s forecasting software to provide unmatched visibility and risk management for energy and investment firms.

E&P Cash Flow Modeling’s proprietary Equip© software application leverages well-level data, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence to optimize forecasts and identify ways to enhance shareholder value. East Daley’s patented Gathering & Processing database will power Equip with additional data on supply and demand, system volume, and rig activity.

“We are very excited about this collaboration as it extends East Daley’s unique midstream value chain analysis to create greater transparency to facilitate financial and operational decision making upstream,” said Justin Carlson, Co-Founder and COO/CSO of East Daley Analytics.

“We’re thrilled to leverage our distinctive datasets, which when combined, will provide enhanced clarity into the development program and identify future takeaway constraints, while simultaneously forecasting cash flows and capital needs,” said Brad Johann, Founder & CEO of E&P Cash Flow Modeling.

About E&P Cash Flow Modeling, LLC

E&P Cash Flow Modeling created the Equip software application to reshape the financial forecasting capabilities of the E&P industry. Built specifically for Producers, Lenders, and Investors, Equip automates and streamlines the forecasting process by plugging into engineering databases and a variety of internal and external systems to reduce costs and increase productivity. For more information visit, https://www.epcfm.com.

About East Daley Analytics, Inc.

East Daley Analytics specializes in dissecting the energy value chain to drive transparency. The company has built the largest U.S. energy asset database to cash flow to help identify which assets are most important and isolate their operational value. It can help with the heavy lifting by providing access to capital and commodity market experts through both subscription and advisory services. For more information visit, http://www.eastdaley.com.