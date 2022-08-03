Reltio MDM Solution Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reltio, the leading cloud-native, SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) company that accelerates the value of data for businesses, today announced the availability of the Reltio Connected Data Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Reltio customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Reltio, created a decade ago as the first-ever multi-cloud SaaS data platform, can now be deployed on all three major cloud platforms, including Microsoft Azure. Companies committed to the Azure ecosystem and transitioning from legacy MDM to cloud-based data management can now get access to the power of clean, connected data available in near real time without having to compromise their corporate IT/cloud strategy.

Core data is the lifeblood of any successful organization; however, it’s important that companies avoid creating low-quality data or data silos. Today’s companies use many apps to create data, but most apps are unconcerned about data quality, and lack data management capabilities. The data they generate is often fragmented, and teams can actually waste time and money fixing serious problems.

The Reltio Connected Data Platform creates a single source of trusted data, and helps break down the information silos that have grown exponentially in recent years. Organizations can get a unified, accurate view of their data, and drive business impact with the trusted data.

“At Reltio, we believe your business will deliver better outcomes with clean, easily consumed, real-time data. Reltio has been cloud native from the start – we’re making it even easier for our customers migrating to the cloud, by expanding our offering via Microsoft Azure,” said Manish Sood, Founder and CTO of Reltio. "Reltio uniquely brings the power of big data, machine learning, and connected graph technology to unlock the value of data to help deliver on business outcomes.”

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Reltio Connected Data Platform reach more customers and markets.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Reltio

At Reltio, we believe data should fuel companies’ success, not hold them back. Our first-of-its-kind, cloud-native platform unifies and cleanses complex data into a single source of trusted information — in real time. Agile enough to fit any company’s needs, it can flex at will — for accelerated data value creation, and ongoing effectiveness. It’s also fully compliant and secure, so data can be acted upon with confidence. Our diverse set of customers — from start-ups to large enterprises in more than 140 countries spanning multiple industries — rely on our award-winning platform to fuel their success. To learn more about Reltio, visit www.reltio.com.