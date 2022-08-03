Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Goes Live with CentralSquare Public Safety Suite Pro System

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector software, announced today that Airport Police and Fire at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), the second busiest cargo airport in the United States, has successfully gone live with CentralSquare’s Public Safety Suite Pro system. With CentralSquare’s Public Safety Suite Pro, ANC’s Police and Fire is updating its systems and transitioning to a paperless environment by automating reporting.

“Our old system was cumbersome. It was important for us to find a tool that would modernize our operations and make the taxing job of dispatching and records management more streamlined,” said Stephanie Parker, ANC’s Airport Communications Center Emergency Dispatch Manager. “CentralSquare got us up and running ahead of our planned scheduled and has really been great helping our employees learn these modern systems sooner than anticipated.”

ANC’s Communications Center is utilizing CentralSquare's Public Safety Suite Pro System to modernize systems and streamline operations, while maintaining an independent system that is separate from neighboring systems.

CentralSquare’s innovative Public Safety Suite Pro system brings new management capabilities to the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire Department. The value of this system comes through immaculate and secure record-keeping that is essential as it is the third largest police department in Alaska.

“We are thrilled to support the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire to help keep travelers safe,” said Dara Brenner, CentralSquare Technologies’ CPO. “The solution will enhance the experience for both employees and patrons of the airport by advancing capabilities to manage and modernize public safety systems.”

