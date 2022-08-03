FC Bayern and Adobe Partner to Redefine Fan Experiences

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and FC Bayern, one of the world’s most historic and successful football clubs, announced a multi-year partnership to power the club’s digital transformation. The partnership will bring new, personalized experiences to its millions of current and future global fans – both on and offline – while driving greater efficiency and more sustainable business practices through Adobe’s enterprise solutions.

With a rapidly growing global fanbase, FC Bayern is passionate about connecting fans to their favorite club in new ways. Adobe’s technology will provide FC Bayern the ability to better understand its fans to create more engaging and individualized sports experiences.

Adobe Experience Cloud, including Adobe’s customer data platform, will help FC Bayern create fan profiles to better understand how supporters engage with the brand and ensure they enjoy a more personal relationship with their favorite teams. This means the overall matchday experience will be enhanced for fans, giving supporters real-time notifications at their fingertips including merchandising discounts, video content and last-minute ticket availability.

With more digital experiences across platforms, channels and devices, FC Bayern fans will never miss a moment whether they are at the arena, on the go or in the comfort of their home. For example, when a goal is scored fans will receive content on their preferred channel to celebrate the moment in real time, as well as post-match video commentary and highlights.

FC Bayern will also use Adobe Document Cloud, including Adobe Acrobat Sign, to digitize collaboration with fans, employees and partners. With Document Cloud, activities like signing up for memberships or executing player agreements will be quick and secure, while reducing environmental impact.

“Today’s FC Bayern fan is digitally savvy and craves new ways to get closer to our club and players, which is why we aim to create sustainable and lasting interactions that bring matchday excitement to our millions of passionate fans across the world,” said Oliver Kahn, CEO of FC Bayern. “We’re investing in a long-term digital strategy with Adobe’s breadth of enterprise applications at the core of our technology, to deepen how our fans engage with the club and to inspire the next generation of fans for years to come.”

“FC Bayern has millions of fans around the world, and they are at the forefront of revolutionizing fan experiences,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president of Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “With this partnership, FC Bayern will create more personalized experiences to enable fans to celebrate the passion and heart of the club wherever they may be.”

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

About FC Bayern

FC Bayern is the most successful football club in Germany. The record German champions are also one of Europe's top clubs, having won numerous international honours. For more information, visit https://fcbayern.com.

