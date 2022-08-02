Spurs Sports & Entertainment Selects CommScope to Provide AT&T Center with the Ultimate Mobile Wireless Experience

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today it has been selected by Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) as the provider for its next generation mobile connectivity transformation at AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs. CommScope’s in-building wireless solutions will deliver dedicated 4G, 5G, and private wireless network access. These solutions will allow fans and concert goers to enjoy an immersive experience while providing operational efficiency for the venue and vendors.

With CommScope’s ERA® All-Digital DAS, the AT&T Center will increase its mobile broadband wireless capacity to provide an augmented fan experience utilizing ultra-wideband 5G. This enables fans to enjoy frictionless event-day conveniences such as immersive content, paperless entry, cashless payments, and in-seat ordering with their smartphones. They will also experience low latency interaction when they engage with experiences through the recently launched official Spurs Mobile App.

“All these capabilities require venues to provide fast and reliable wireless networks. CommScope is honored to provide our premier ERA DAS platform and CBRS solutions for the Spurs to enable these innovative offerings for their fans at AT&T Center,” stated Darla Braun, SVP Sales and Business Development, CommScope.

In addition to being selected as the in-building cellular platform for fan facing mobile broadband, SS&E selected CommScope CBRS to provide the AT&T Center with its first private wireless network, dedicated to operations and enhanced security around the arena. This purpose-built private network can easily address a wide range of business-critical operational needs and allows for the addition of digital elements such as smart parking, analytics, security, and crowd management without stressing existing networks.

“We are thrilled to have CommScope equip AT&T Center with a high speed and reliable network solution that allows us to realize cost savings while providing an enhanced fan experience,” said Joe Loomis, VP of Finance and Technology, Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

CommScope’s ERA increases efficiency by reducing head-end space by as much as 80% over a traditional analog system, all while minimizing network complexity and costs. Not only will AT&T Center be equipped to maximize the “fan experience,” but it will also capitalize environmentally on power, space and cooling savings. ERA DAS provides the arena with the network architecture necessary to deliver a high-speed and seamless experience from beginning to end, while also being flexible enough to adapt to future needs. CommScope’s CBRS portfolio enables organizations to leverage a high capacity and highly secure mission-critical network that is easily deployed and cloud managed.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. NBA and NBA member team trademarks, logos, identifications, statistics and game-action photographs, video and audio are the exclusive property of NBA Properties, Inc. and may not be used without the prior written consent of NBA Properties, Inc. © 2022 NBA Properties, Inc. all rights reserved.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment:

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a passionate staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt. For more information about SS&E, please visit https://www.attcenter.com/connect/sse.

About the San Antonio Spurs:

The San Antonio Spurs are an American professional basketball team based in San Antonio. The Spurs compete in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as a member of the league’s Western Conference Southwest Division. The team plays its home games at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. For more information about the San Antonio Spurs, please visit https://www.nba.com/spurs/.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

