Whistic partners with Cobalt to enable vendors to share security documentation more efficiently

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Whistic, the proactive vendor security network for both buyers and sellers, announced a partnership with Cobalt, the leading Pentest as a Service provider. The partnership will enable vendors to consolidate all of their security documentation, including standard questionnaires, certifications, audits, and pentests (a security assessment, analysis and simulation of cyber attacks on an application or network to test security) into one centralized location, simplifying the security review process and accelerating sales along the way.

Both Whistic and Cobalt are committed to reducing risks that come from onboarding third-party applications to your environment by identifying and remediating potential vulnerabilities before any damage is caused.

“Cobalt is revolutionizing the pentesting industry and we are very excited to partner with them to help top organizations around the world stay secure,” said Sunil Dsouza, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development at Whistic. “This partnership enables Cobalt customers to turn their pentest reports into a sales acceleration tool. Cobalt customers with a security-first mindset can start building trust with their prospects early in the buying cycle by sharing their security documentation using Whistic Profiles.”

As part of the partnership, Cobalt customers can opt into creating a Whistic Profile, which in addition to consolidating security documentation in one place, also makes it easy to share this information proactively and securely with customers. Profiles can be shared either directly with prospects or by publishing the Profile to the Whistic Trust Catalog, which contains thousands of Profiles and makes it easy for prospects to find and assess vendors on-demand.

“Digital transformation has fundamentally changed the way businesses operate, and it stands to reason that pentesting would undergo similar disruption,” said Caroline Wong, Chief Strategy Officer at Cobalt. “For that reason, we look to partners like Whistic, who continue to push forward and innovate on the technologies that keep our customers, prospects and partners more secure.”

About Whistic

Located in the heart of the Silicon Slopes in Utah, Whistic is the network for assessing, publishing, and sharing vendor security information. The Whistic Vendor Security Network accelerates the vendor assessment process by enabling businesses to access and evaluate a vendor’s Whistic Profile and create trusted connections that last well beyond the initial assessment. Make security your competitive advantage and join businesses like Airbnb, Okta, Zendesk, Asana, Atlassian, Snap, Notion, TripActions, and G2 who are leveraging Whistic to modernize their vendor security programs. For more information, visit Whistic.com.

About Cobalt

Cobalt’s Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform is modernizing traditional pentesting. By combining a SaaS platform with an exclusive community of testers, we deliver the real-time insights you need to remediate risk quickly and innovate securely.