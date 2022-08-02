CUPE 569 Ratifies New Contract with City of St. John's

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The members of CUPE 569, outside municipal workers at the City of St. John's, voted to accept a new collective agreement Monday evening.

“Bargaining began on May 31 and this round of negotiations was successfully completed in two months,” said CUPE National Representative Debbie Turner. “Also, no concessions brought forward by the employer.”

“Both sides were committed to reaching an agreement that's fair for both workers and for the city," said CUPE 569 President Gord Evans. “There were no wage increases in the previous agreement and so wages were a priority for our members this time around. We are satisfied with the outcome of this round of bargaining, especially taking into consideration the high cost of living these days.”

The collective agreement includes wage increase of 11% over four years with a one thousand dollar ($1,000) signing bonus. This monetary increase is below forecasted inflation, which the Bank of Montreal estimates as 7.4% in 2022 and 5.0% in 2023. Other improvements to the collective agreement include language on bereavement leave, shift premiums, and training.

"Ratification of this deal is proof positive that a fair deal can be reached, respectfully and effectively, through the collective bargaining process," said CUPE NL president Sherry Hillier. "Congratulations to everyone, on both sides, who worked hard to reach this deal."

“Thank you to our bargaining committee and staff for their hard work, and thanks to our members for their support as we worked to negotiate this deal,” added Evans.

CUPE 569 represents approximately four hundred (400) outside municipal workers employed at the City of St. John’s who work in the parks department, fleet repair, sanitation, road maintenance, water and wastewater, traffic department, humane services, and property management.

:dac/cope 491