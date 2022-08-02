Food and Distribution Fleets Choose Allison’s 3414 Regional Haul Series Transmission

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission is pleased to announce that the award-winning Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ fully automatic transmission is now running in three of the top five largest private fleets in North America, which operate approximately 25,000 tractors combined. This growth is the result of Allison’s investment in developing the 3414 Regional Haul Series, along with expanded OEM releases that will support customer demand in this segment. The 3414 RHS represents an opportunity of $100 million in incremental annual revenue for Allison Transmission.

Two major wholesale food distributors have recently selected the award-winning Allison 3414 RHS for their fleets. The first will integrate up to 500 International® RH™ Series vehicles equipped with the 3414 RHS into its fleet. A second wholesale food distributor has selected Freightliner Cascadia® tractors featuring the 3414 RHS. The purpose built 3414 RHS fully automatic transmission is designed to provide leading maneuverability, performance, and efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and emissions to support fleet sustainability efforts.

The 3414 RHS is also making inroads with regional food and beverage distribution fleets like Burklund Distributors, headquartered in Illinois, who recently selected Allison 3414-equipped trucks to support its food and beverage delivery in the petroleum convenience store market. Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation, utilizes its Allison 3414-equipped trucks to transport large power transformers. A specialty distributor based in Texas will add Allison 3414 RHS-equipped International RH Series vehicles to its beverage delivery fleet after seeing exceptional performance from an initial vehicle order in Q1 of 2022.

“The 3414 RHS was designed to meet the needs of the markets we serve, including faster acceleration, seamless shifting, increased maneuverability and improved fuel economy,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel, and Aftermarket, Allison Transmission. “We’re honored to play a role in helping our regional distribution customers deliver vital goods efficiently, reliably and on time to communities across North America.”

An uprated variant of Allison’s proven 3000 Series™ fully automatic transmission, the 3414 RHS offers up to 8% fuel economy improvement over the Allison 3000 Highway Series™ transmission. For example, based on the national average cost for diesel (on 7/28/22) of $5.36 per gallon, the average regional haul fleet could spend more than $66,750 on fuel per truck this year. By integrating the 3414 RHS, fleets could reduce this annual fuel burden by approximately $5,340 per truck, while simultaneously increasing performance through full power shifts and increased ratings. The lightest transmission in the segment, the 3414 RHS also provides 25% faster acceleration when compared to competitive automated manual transmissions, while also eliminating downtime associated with automated manual transmissions through the avoidance of clutch replacements. Increased horsepower and the fully automatic architecture translate into more deliveries, reduced route times and more productivity, especially in frequent start-stop duty-cycles.

