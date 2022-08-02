Beauty Society Releases Company’s First Ingestible Skincare with an Innovative Form of Hyaluronic Acid

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beauty Society expands into the ingestible skincare market with brand new product Infuse HA. Infuse HA is a daily supplement that contains HAPLEX®Plus, a cutting-edge form of Hyaluronic Acid with years of clinical studies proving to ease signs of aging in the skin.

Infuse HA is Beauty Society’s first introduction into the ingestible market after 18 years of business in the topical beauty industry.

“We couldn’t be more excited to find this ingredient,” Beauty Society’s CEO and founder Jeannie Lorin comments. “I’ve been in the Beauty industry for almost two decades, and I only sell beauty products with active ingredients that actually work. Like thousands of our customers, I’ve seen dramatic improvements in my skin after drinking Infuse HA once a day. This product is a game changer.”

HAPLEX®Plus, the primary ingredient in Infuse HA, is a specialized, high purity, food-grade form of Hyaluronic Acid made from the fermentation of bacteria and yeast. This innovative fermentation process results in smaller, potent molecules that are more efficiently absorbed and retained by the skin.

“The hyaluronic acid that your body naturally creates decreases as you age,” say’s Beauty Society’s lead chemist Bradley Fernandez. “It’s fascinating to see how bioavailable HAPLEX®Plus is compared to what is currently on the market. With years of clinical data, there is no denying the impact this form of Hyaluronic acid can have on increasing the skin’s hydration and elasticity.”

In addition to HAPLEX®Plus, Infuse HA is formulated with Vitamin C, Magnesium Citrate, Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide), and Vitamin B6 & B12. This combination of these vitamins and minerals, along with HAPLEX®Plus, helps to protect and hydrate the skin.

Infuse HA is currently being sold domestically in 30-day supply pouches. This once-a-day flavorless supplement dissolves quickly in any water or water equivalent beverage.

Beauty Society plans to expand the Infuse HA line with more flavors and additional active ingredients.