EPM Global Pte. Ltd. Becomes Latest OneStream Software Implementation Partner

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with EPM Global Pte. Ltd. to transform CPM processes for sophisticated organisations around the globe. This new partnership will provide industry-leading software and implementation expertise while driving efficiency in the Office of Finance for customers in Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia.

OneStream is a unified, Intelligent Finance platform that simplifies and aligns financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality. OneStream eliminates the risk and complexity of data integration, validation and reconciliation between multiple products, applications or modules, and makes non-integrated CPM suites a thing of the past.

“We are excited to partner with OneStream and offer a unified performance management experience for our enterprise customers to drive digital innovation and streamline complex financial processes,” said Kumar Iyer, Director of EPM Global’s Enterprise Performance Management Practice. “By partnering with OneStream, we are able to provide our customers with a best-in-class solution to support long-term enterprise growth through improved performance management, data-backed insights and agile decision making.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with EPM Global Pte. Ltd. and extend our presence around the globe,” said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances at OneStream Software. “Each OneStream partner undergoes rigorous training to ensure full compliance with our mission of delivering 100 percent customer success. We believe that a strategic partnership with EPM Global Pte. Ltd. is ideal for the evolving needs of our customers on a global scale and together we will provide our shared customers with an intelligent finance platform that allows the office of finance to lead at speed.”

EPM Global Pte. Ltd. specialises in the implementation of Financial Management and Performance Management solutions. With a team comprising of accountants, the company has many years of experience in the implementation of performance management solutions including planning, forecasting, budgeting and financial consolidation. The directors of EPM Global have more than two decades of experience in the implementation of similar solutions, with experience in food and beverage, fashion, shipping, healthcare, financial services and insurance industries.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,100 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

EPM Global Pte. Ltd.

EPM Global Pte. Ltd. specialises in the implementation of Financial & Performance Management software which help organisations manage their performance & achieve their short-term & long-terms goals.