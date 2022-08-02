Wrench Group Acquires Superior Service of St. Augustine, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrench Group, LLC (“Wrench”), a national leader in home services, announced it has acquired Superior Service (“Superior’) a top provider of air conditioning and plumbing service in St. Augustine, Fla.

The addition of Superior furthers Wrench’s growth along the Atlantic Coast of Florida. It will operate under the service umbrella of Donovan Heat, Air, & Electric, a home services company serving the Jacksonville area. Donovan joined the Wrench family in 2020 as its first north Florida location, and they have a strong presence throughout the region.

“Superior has a long track record of success and are beloved locally for their family-like customer service,” said Ken Haines, CEO of the Wrench Group. “They are a terrific complement to Donovan’s excellence in nearby Jacksonville and allow us to expand the number of homeowners we serve and continue to grow in northeast Florida.”

“We are thrilled to join the Wrench Group family and become part of the best growth story in home services,” said Christina Phillips, President and Owner of Superior Service. “This partnership enables us to build upon our long history in St. Augustine to reach new customers, and brings opportunities for expansion under our alliance with Donovan.”

A leader in Florida’s St. John’s and Duval counties for more than 30 years, Superior specializes in providing licensed and certified technicians for air conditioning and plumbing services, with 24/7 service calls available and more than 3,000 parts on trucks to quickly assist with repairs.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Superior will retain its local leadership and management and continue to operate under its current brand in the near term before transitioning to the Donovan brand at a future date to be determined.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating in 23 markets across 12 states, and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the nation in 2021, The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 1.7 million customers annually with more than 5,500 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Louisville, Orlando, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay Area, southern Maryland, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay and Tucson metropolitan areas.

The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.