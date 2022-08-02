Flu shots now available in all Publix pharmacies

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flu shots are now available at all Publix pharmacies. Trained Publix Pharmacy associates will administer the vaccine to patients.

“Each year, Publix Pharmacy offers the flu vaccine to our patients to help protect themselves throughout the flu season,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “With the health of our communities as a top priority, we are proud to offer immunizations as part of our pharmacy services.”

Publix Pharmacy will offer both Fluad, recommended for patients age 65 and older, and Flucelvax, for patients age 64 and younger. Both vaccinations protect against influenza A and B.

Flu immunizations are available at no charge through most insurance plans. Publix accepts Medicare Part B and many other third-party insurance plans as payment for flu shots, as specified by provider health plans. Restrictions apply for minors and state laws vary. Publix pharmacists are available to answer any questions.

While appointments are not required, they are recommended for shorter wait times. Customers can reserve an appointment time online at publix.com/vaccines.

Additional vaccinations available at Publix pharmacies include

COVID-19

pneumonia

hepatitis A and B

meningitis

shingles and

tetanus.

To see a complete list, please visit publix.com/vaccines.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,298 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.