CoreView Welcomes Partnership with rhipe – a Crayon Company – in APAC, Expanding Capacity to Manage Microsoft 365 Abroad

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreView, the global leader in Microsoft 365 management, is proud to announce its newly signed partnership with cloud solutions and technology group rhipe – a Crayon company – serving the Asia-Pacific market.

Designed to help customers gain visibility into their M365 usage, optimize efficiencies, and reduce security risks, CoreView and rhipe’s strategic partnership ultimately aims to improve their clients’ experience with Microsoft 365, in any and every way. The deal illustrates the continued expansion of CoreView’s offering in the APAC region.

“Our relationship with rhipe is helping propel our mission: to stop IT chaos and get Microsoft 365 under control,” said John Reumann, Senior Director, Channel at CoreView. “We’ve been working with Crayon across markets for years now, and we’re very excited to be bringing the benefits of this partnership to our clients in Australia and beyond. We’re just getting started. "

With 20+ years of experience helping drive value for their partners, vendors, end customers, and the channel, rhipe is among the leading software distributors in the region. Now a subsidiary of IT advisory and digital transformation firm Crayon (who acquired rhipe in November 2021), rhipe is a significant contributor to the firm’s fastest-growing region, APAC.

“We are committed to providing customers with a wide choice of technology vendors,” said Richard Rundle, Group Executive, Security at rhipe. “It made perfect sense to welcome CoreView — who has proven to be an excellent partner in Europe and North America – to the Crayon family in APAC, through rhipe and emt.”

The partnership is now live, available to both CoreView and rhipe partners across APAC.

About CoreView

CoreView stops the chaos and gets Microsoft 365 under control. The CoreView Microsoft 365 Management Platform helps IT teams get the full value from Microsoft 365, gain full oversight of their environment, and move at full speed. More than 10 million users and the world’s largest organizations rely on CoreView to craft perfect privileges, eliminate wasted licenses, drive adoption, and automate repetitive tasks. A Microsoft Gold Partner, CoreView is Co-Sell Prioritized and available on the Azure Marketplace. CoreView | Now It’s Under Control. For more information, please visit www.CoreView.com.

About rhipe // Crayon

rhipe, a Crayon company, is a leading distributor of cloud solutions and services, providing partners with business advisory and deep domain technical expertise to thrive in the growing cloud market. Acquired by Crayon in 2021, rhipe is recognised as an expert in subscription software licensing in Asia Pacific. Its multi-award-winning services and support division is the industry leader in Microsoft Office 365 implementation and other global vendor solutions.