Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of 800 Apartment Units in Fort Myers

The Park at Veneto is 1 of 3 multi-family properties in Fort Myers, Florida, that was part of a recent $152 million recapitalization deal. Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC was appointed the controlling property manager for all three properties, totaling 800 units. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Park at Veneto is 1 of 3 multi-family properties in Fort Myers, Florida, that was part of a recent $152 million recapitalization deal. Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC was appointed the controlling property manager for all three properties, totaling 800 units. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC recently acquired management control for three apartment properties in Fort Myers, adding to the company’s growing property management portfolio throughout Florida.

The properties were part of a $152 million recapitalization deal in April between the principals of Blue Roc Premier and Osso Capital, with Blue Roc being appointed the controlling property manager for all 800 units.

“This portfolio opportunity allows us to increase our exposure in the Southwest Florida multi-family marketplace and gives us economies of scale to expand our footprint in this highly competitive region of Florida,” said Randy Ferreira, owner and CEO of Blue Roc Premier Properties.

The three properties — The Park at Murano, Park at Positano and Park at Veneto — are scheduled for major exterior and interior updates as part of the ownership change. Interior renovations will include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a new IT package and more. Exterior updates will also be added to reflect the Blue Roc Premier brand and will include new exterior paint colors, new roofs, updated amenities such as the clubhouses and pool areas, new EV charging stations and more.

Blue Roc Premier and its affiliates manage more than 15,000 multi-family units across the Southeastern U.S., with a significant footprint throughout Florida, particularly along the I-4 corridor between Tampa Bay and Orlando. Blue Roc is continually searching for new multi-family opportunities, and the addition of these assets allows the company and its partners a strategic foothold in the Southwest Florida market.

About Blue Roc Premier Properties

Blue Roc Premier Properties is a privately held, fully-integrated management firm focusing on multi-family management opportunities throughout the State of Florida and the Southeast through its affiliates. The company’s principals have been operating in the multi-family real estate business for over 25 years. The firm has developed a proven track record for value-added and stabilized apartment properties. The Premier Managed Portfolio is currently expanding and aggressively searching for new opportunities throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit bluerocpremier.com.