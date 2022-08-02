Elevance Health and Aledade Partner to Advance Value-Based Care Nationwide

BETHESDA, Md. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevance Health, (NYSE: ELV), one of the nation’s leading health companies, and Aledade, an innovative primary care physician enablement company, today announced a partnership that will help enhance the consumer experience and health outcomes for those seeking services from independent primary care practices. The partnership centers on assisting independent primary care physicians across the country transition to value-based care, which is proven to improve health outcomes and lower costs for consumers.

Independent primary care providers participating in Elevance Health’s affiliated plans’ networks – which serve 47 million members – now have the opportunity to access Aledade’s unique suite of technology and local, in-person services. These offerings give independent primary care practices the enhanced tools, support, and resources they need to make the transition to value while delivering the best care to their patients.

“Healthcare reimbursement based on outcomes instead of quantity of services has been debated for decades. Too often, primary care providers want to make this transition but struggle,” said Bryony Winn, President of Health Solutions at Elevance Health. “Partnering with Aledade empowers our independent care provider partners with the tools and insights they need to provide higher quality, more affordable care, while succeeding financially.”

“After more than a decade, the data has clearly shown that value-based care centered on independent physicians leads to care that is good for patients, good for doctors, and good for society,” said Farzad Mostashari, MD, CEO and co-founder of Aledade. “Elevance Health continues to be a leader in supporting physicians in the shift to value, and this collaborative effort will help improve the lives of their members while strengthening anchors of primary care in communities across the country.”

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade is the leading physician enablement company helping independent practices, health centers, and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, and strong payer relationships, as well as integrated care supported by Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,000 practices in 37 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 140 value-based contracts representing more than 1.7 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve more than 118 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.