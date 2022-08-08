Ai Fukuhara Became a Spokesperson of Japanese Electric Bed for Elderly Brand PLATZ

Many of the guardrails of the electric nursing bed on the market are not stable enough, which not only fails to prevent the elderly from falling, but increases the risk of falling. Some of the users who bought the PLATZ bed for the elderly had to scrap the electric nursing bed they just bought because the guardrail was not stable and buy a new PLATZ bed for the elderly. Not only wasted time and money, but also added security risks to the elderly. Kindly remind you don't forget to confirm whether the guardrail is firm and safe before purchasing. (Photo: Business Wire)

The PLATZ bed for the elderly can be powered up and has a guardrail, which is suitable for the elderly who have difficulty getting up and are at risk of falling.

ONOJO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In August 2022, the Japanese electric bed for elderly brand PLATZ (TOKYO:7813) announced that Ai Fukuhara became the brand's spokesperson. PLATZ is a Japanese brand with a 30-year history of developing and producing electric beds for the elderly.

According to the Technical Guidelines for Falls Intervention in the Elderly issued by the Chinese Ministry of Health, falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among the elderly over 65 years old in China. In addition to the death of the elderly, falls also lead to a large number of disabilities and affect the physical and mental health of the elderly. It is estimated that an average of 40 million elderly people in China fall once a year.

For example, getting out of bed in the morning or at night is a high-incidence scene of falls in the elderly. For different scenarios, in addition to strengthening the stability of the bed and guardrails, the PLATZ Bed for the Elderly also provides users with free home-based fall prevention consulting services. These include fall risk assessment for the elderly, risk assessment of the home environment, and provision of corresponding improvement programs.

Ai Fukuhara's mother injured her lower back two years ago and needed a wheelchair for daily activities. Therefore, Ai Fukuhara has always been very concerned about the safety and health of the elderly. "My mother was hurt, So My heart aches for her." For the safety and health of parents all over the world, Ai Fukuhara said that she will fully support PLATZ to work with caring brothers and sisters to solve the problem of preventing falls in the elderly.

