Sierra Wireless Confirms Discussions Regarding a Potential Transaction with Semtech

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) today confirmed that it has engaged in advanced discussions regarding a potential transaction with Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) at a price of US$31 per share.

No assurance can be given that the Company will determine to continue such discussions or enter into any definitive agreement regarding any transaction or, if executed, whether any such transaction would be consummated. The Company does not intend to make any further press release or announcement regarding these matters unless and until it enters into a binding, definitive agreement with respect thereto.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a world leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is a global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain statements and information that do not relate to historical matters and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). When used in this press release, the words "plan", "expect", "believe", and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations but involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may relate to, among other things: any proposed transaction involving the Company (there can be no assurance that any proposed transaction will be entered into, and if so, whether any such transaction would close); plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our products and services, future market conditions, supply conditions, channel and end customer demand conditions, revenues, gross margins, operating expenses, profits, and other expectations, intentions, and plans that are not historical fact. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties surrounding our business and the markets we operate in, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and market conditions and our ability to implement our strategy and successfully develop, manufacture and supply new products and services. A further discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Sierra Wireless are discussed in its Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, which may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and in Sierra Wireless’ other regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States and the provincial securities commissions in Canada. Due to these many risks and uncertainties we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will be realized. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Sierra Wireless assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.