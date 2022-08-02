Inspur Information's AIStation Works With NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software Suite to Power Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, is combining AIStation, its unified management and scheduling AI computing resource platform, with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, a cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, to provide enterprise users with a convenient and efficient platform for utilizing AI computing resources. This includes professional development, advanced deployment tools, and state-of-the-art components. The combined platform allows enterprises to quickly implement the industry's most advanced AI capabilities and rapidly deploy AI applications to drive intelligent business innovation.

There have been multiple attempts to build AI resource stacks for improving AI innovation and implementation. However, implementing AI technologies is a very challenging task. Enterprises not only need to meet requirements for computing power, but also maximize their computing resource utilization, quickly build and manage AI deployment environments, and efficiently introduce AI capabilities. It requires an AI platform that supports agile development and necessitates easy management and deployment to quickly implement AI applications and accelerate their performance.

Inspur Information's AIStation is an end-to-end platform that provides one-stop support for AI development and deployment. With powerful resource scheduling and management capabilities, it accelerates the development and deployment of AI technologies. NVIDIA AI Enterprise is an optimized end-to-end, cloud-native AI and data analytics software suite. It supports the processes from environment construction, data processing, training, and inference to allow for faster development and implementation of AI technologies.

AIStation's superior scheduling, management and monitoring capabilities are able to fully unleash NVIDIA AI Enterprise's excellent AI development and deployment capabilities. The combined solution expertly handles data storage, computing power and task scheduling, cluster operation and maintenance, and provides enterprises with an agile and easy-to-use AI platform that can fully utilize their AI computing resources. It also enhances the development and deployment of AI-related tools and components. Resulting AI development and deployment is markedly sped up, making AI transformation more efficient, and improving the business value of AI. Detailed benefits of the combined Inspur Information and NVIDIA AI Enterprise solution include:

Maximizing computing resources The solution makes it easier for enterprise customers to use and manage hardware infrastructure including NVIDIA GPUs, and supports Multi-Instance GPU features in the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, enabling users to centrally allocate and monitor computing resources and efficiently allocate those computing resources in large-scale computing power clusters.

Acquiring AI capabilities quickly The cloud-native environment management mechanism based on Docker containers gives users an effort-free experience for building cloud-native development environments. Thanks to the powerful scheduling and management capabilities of Inspur Information's AIStation and the professional frameworks, models, applications and development tools of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, users can build AI environments and run AI tasks with ease to achieve fast delivery and quickly introduce advanced AI capabilities.

Managing AI infrastructure with ease The multi-tenant management policy allows cluster administrators to focus on managing hardware infrastructure and controlling user quotas. Users can manage AI services and perform AI production within quota limits, and developers can quickly obtain AI compute resources without needing to be audited by administrators often. In addition, administrators can monitor key services and performance of the platform in real-time, and improve system availability by leveraging the fault-tolerant mechanisms and high-availability architecture.

Today, AI technologies are changing various industries such as finance, transportation, medical care, education, and scientific research. By introducing AI technologies and applications, enterprises can boost their business capabilities and create greater value. Inspur Information is working closely with NVIDIA to promote the construction of intelligent computing infrastructure and develop AI capability stacks to further accelerate enterprises' AI strategies and AI transformation.

Inspur Information and NVIDIA have a longstanding collaboration, with Inspur AI servers supporting the full lineup of NVIDIA GPUs, including the NVIDIA A100, A30, A10, and A2. Inspur AI servers were among the first in the industry to fully support NVIDIA Ampere architecture-based GPUs and the company has obtained NVIDIA-Certified System status for its AI servers.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world’s 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.inspursystems.com.