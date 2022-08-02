Klaviyo and Shopify Announce Strategic Partnership

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo, a leading customer platform, today announced a product partnership with Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify is also making a strategic investment in Klaviyo to build upon the long-term collaboration between the platforms.

As part of the partnership, Klaviyo will now serve as the recommended email solution partner for Shopify Plus, a plan for merchants with higher-volume sales that offers additional functionality, scalability and support from Shopify’s base-level offering. In addition, Klaviyo will receive early access to new Shopify development features, helping Klaviyo and Shopify accelerate critical new technologies designed to help merchants navigate recent shifts in online marketing. As Klaviyo is already a top solution in the Shopify App Store, this partnership will further strengthen opportunities for merchants to deepen customer relationships amidst a dynamic marketing environment.

Klaviyo's powerful customer platform unifies customer journey data under one solution and makes this data accessible and actionable, so that marketers can leverage this data to acquire, delight, and retain customers on their own terms. For further ease of use, Klaviyo's software also integrates with leading ecommerce platforms such as Magento, BigCommerce, Stripe, and WooCommerce and over 220 apps that merchants want to connect with through Klaviyo.

“Our goal has always been to understand our customers (and their biggest challenges) and build the most loved product that solves those challenges,” said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. “Partnerships with leading platforms like Shopify that share our values and mission are crucial to how we help solve those challenges creators and brands face. We’re excited about what this continued partnership represents for our customers.”

“Klaviyo is a shining example of the outsized impact Shopify’s app and partner ecosystem can have on the next generation of commerce solutions for independent brands,” said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify. “Klaviyo has become invaluable to hundreds of thousands of merchants to help them better understand their customers and engage them in highly personalized ways across so many touchpoints. Klaviyo's success has been astounding, and we're excited to take this next step in our already robust partnership to make it even easier for Shopify merchants to grow their businesses.”

Klaviyo has been part of the Shopify Ecosystem since 2017. Together, Shopify and Klaviyo have helped brands like Loeffler Randall, Glossier, and OSEA establish deeper relationships with their customers and succeed as independent businesses.

Click here to learn more about how to get started with Shopify and Klaviyo.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships—at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine customer data with more than 220 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative brands like Unilever, Dermalogica, Solo Stove, Citizen Watches, and more than 100K other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.