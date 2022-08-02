Quanergy’s M-Series LiDAR Sensors Help Busy Chinese Port Reduce Accidents and False Alarms

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that Nanjing Port (Group) Co., Ltd., has successfully deployed Quanergy’s M-Series LiDAR sensors. Quanergy’s partner, Nanjing Jiuao Technology Co., Ltd., developed the solution and managed the installation and integration.

Nanjing Port needed an effective detection and warning system to help prevent warehouse damage and other potential accidents during heavy equipment operations. The use case also required a system that would trigger video surveillance cameras and record events.

Prior to the selection of Quanergy, the port had been using a passive infrared (PIR) sensor system, but the false alarm rate was too high, up to 90% in some cases. Nanjing Jiuao selected Quanergy’s LiDAR-based system to resolve these customer challenges, leveraging some of the key benefits of Quanergy’s sensor solutions, including:

Accurate and reliable detection, even in harsh warehouse environments;

3D object identification that can significantly reduce false alarms caused by small animals like birds; and

Coverage of a much larger area than other traditional sensors, requiring fewer devices.

With the above features, Quanergy’s LiDAR-based system brought the false alarm rate down to approximately 2% and fully met Nanjing Port’s requirements for timely detection and warning capabilities.

Sheng Teng, general manager, Nanjing Jiuao, said: “With the data provided from Quanergy’s LiDAR system, our customer’s warehouse team has been able to have a more accurate visual display of the operations area. These added features allowed for a safer environment and cut down on costly repairs that the Nanjing Port Group was experiencing.”

Tony Rigoni, director of industrial markets, Quanergy Systems, Inc., said: “As LiDAR technology matures, more use cases arise across a number of industries. For ports, this deployment with our partner Nanjing Jiuao demonstrates one of LiDAR’s many uses in this setting. This deployment further extends Quanergy’s presence in the port automation market, one of the first industrial segments to embrace the power of 3D LiDAR.”

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy’s (NYSE: QNGY) mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid-state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

