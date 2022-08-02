Arbo Partners With East Daley to Deliver Permian Basin Pipeline Intelligence

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arbo, a leading provider of energy data analytics technology, and East Daley Analytics have launched a new intelligence report — the Permian Edge — leveraging an unmatched combination of data and expertise to help commercial teams understand intrastate gas pipeline project demand, viability, and development progress to in-service. In addition, the companies announced East Daley throughput models are now available in the Arbo Liquids Commerce Platform for all oil basins and large pipelines.

“Arbo’s and East Daley’s DNA are both in data and using micro asset level data combined with macro market insights to enable customers’ commercial decision making,” said Chip Moldenhauer, CEO and founder of Arbo. “It was natural for us to partner on analytics delivery via software and expertise and insights delivery via our content and services.”

The new report combines market leading financial and regulatory analysis to help commercial teams understand and quantify investment or trade risk, anticipate and interpret regulatory milestones, and monitor land acquisition and construction progress in order to confidently anticipate in-service timing.

“We are excited to partner with Arbo as we continue our mission to drive greater transparency in energy markets,” said East Daley Analytics’ Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Justin Carlson. “The Arbo team has a unique way of using data technology to predict project outcomes which augments and facilitates East Daley’s pursuit of providing industry leading insight into all the connections along the energy value chain.”

There are currently five projects vying to meet the expected demand for takeaway capacity in the Permian Basin, but it’s unlikely that all will be needed. The Permian Edge monthly supply, demand and project tracking models, datasets and visualizations are accompanied by on-demand access to experts and analysts to help developers, investors, and commodity buyers understand which projects are most viable and keep tabs on development progress and in-service timing. Learn more at: https://www.goarbo.com/intrastate-gas-pipeline-project-data.

Arbo (www.goarbo.com) provides software, analytics, data, and services to the energy transportation, trading, and marketing industries for commercial decision analysis, infrastructure intelligence, and transactions. Our software platforms digitize workflows, integrate market data, and structure millions of regulatory filings to better connect buyers and sellers of physical energy and to enable the evolution of critical infrastructure to cleaner commodities. Arbo customizable and dynamic pipeline routing and forecasting algorithms allow users to increase transaction velocity, assess competitive intelligence, identify arbitrage opportunities, accurately predict project timelines, and reduce operational risks. ArboIQ services deliver custom analyses and actionable viewpoints to market leading customers.

East Daley Analytics, Inc.

East Daley Analytics specializes in dissecting the energy value chain to drive transparency. The company has built the largest U.S. energy asset database to cash flow to help identify which assets are most important and isolate their operational value. It can help with the heavy lifting by providing access to capital and commodity market experts through both subscription and advisory services. For more information visit, http://www.eastdaley.com.