Bolder Industries and Liberty Tire Formalize Partnership to Advance Circularity in the U.S. Market

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bolder Industries, Inc., the circular solutions provider for rubber, plastics, and petrochemical supply chains, and Liberty Tire, the largest tire collector and recycler in the U.S., U.S.-owned by ECP, a leading energy transition investor, completed a formal agreement outlining their North American partnership.

This agreement secures feedstock for the Bolder Industries Terre Haute facility, currently in development, which will process over 3 million end-of-life (EOL) tires per annum once fully commissioned in 2023. Given the projected increase in demand for BolderBlack® and BolderOil™, the volume of tires processed at Terre Haute could increase up to 6 million over the next 2-4 years. For Liberty Tire, CEO Thomas Womble says, “We view this relationship as part of our commitment to provide a core infrastructure for end-of-life tires for our customers.” Ultimately, the environmental savings captured from this partnership will be realized by the customers of both organizations—allowing them to achieve their sustainability mandates and goals.

“Cross-industry collaboration is critical to making the massive leaps needed to achieve our vision of transforming manufacturing sustainability worldwide,” said Tony Wibbeler, Founder & CEO of Bolder Industries. “We’re thrilled to formally partner with our friends at Liberty Tire who share in our vision and are right there with us, doing the hard work it takes to shift a massive supply chain toward long-term sustainability that will have positive ripple effects for decades to come.”

Furthermore, Liberty Tire and Bolder Industries have come to a preliminary agreement on expanding their partnership to new states, which includes Illinois, South Carolina, Maryland, and Tennessee. Ongoing sales and partnership discussions with U.S. tire, rubber, and plastics manufacturers will inform the expansion of the Bolder and Liberty partnership—driven by growing market demand and customer acceptance of sustainable raw materials.

“The partnership with Bolder is valuable and meaningful—allowing us to meet our ESG goals and strengthen our role as a major contributor to the circular economy,” said Liberty VP Sustainability Amy Brackin. “In terms of sustainability and environment stewardship, the benefits of this collaboration will extend to Liberty customers and the communities we serve across North America.”

About Bolder Industries

Founded in 2011, Bolder Industries, Inc. provides circular solutions for rubber, plastic, and petrochemical supply chains by converting end-of-life tires into sustainable carbon black (BolderBlack®), petrochemicals (BolderOil™), steel (BolderSteel™), and power. The Company has developed and scaled a proprietary process that generates 98% less CO2, uses 85% less water and energy than traditional methods, and utilizes 98% of every scrap tire. As a Certified B Corp and ISO 9001 company, Bolder Industries is committed to environmental, social, and governance matters that form the core of their mission. To learn more, visit www.bolderindustries.com.

About Liberty Tire Recycling

Liberty Tire Recycling is a premier provider of sustainable tire recycling services in North America. Liberty collects and recycles used tires for innovative, beneficial re-use. The recycled rubber produced by Liberty is used as crumb rubber for a variety of applications; as industrial feedstock for molded products; as tire-derived fuel for industrial kilns, mills and power plants; and as rubber mulch for landscaping and playgrounds. The company maintains a network of processing plants and comprehensive, nationwide collection services.