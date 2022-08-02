Access Advance VVC Patent Pool Momentum Grows

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced recent additions to its growing list of patent owners (i.e., Licensors) participating in the VVC Advance Patent Pool.

New VVC Licensors:

Chips&Media, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

NEC Corporation

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Company to be disclosed at a later date

“We are very pleased that these important companies with substantial numbers of VVC SEPs have joined our VVC Advance patent pool as licensors,” stated Access Advance CEO, Pete Moller. “With VVC product implementations expected to be available in the near future, these additional patent owners allow us to provide even greater value as the VVC SEP patent portfolio we license continues to grow while our royalty rates remain constant.”

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC (formerly HEVC Advance LLC) is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. For more information about Access Advance or the HEVC Advance or VVC Advance Patent Pools, please visit www.accessadvance.com.