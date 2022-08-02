Andersen Global Debuts in Guadeloupe with InWest Avocats

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global continues to maintain its foothold in the Caribbean through a Collaboration Agreement with Guadeloupe-based law firm InWest Avocats, adding coverage to the southern edge of its presence in the region.

Founded in 2016 by Co-Founder and Managing Partner Frédéric Fanfant, InWest Avocats provides a range of legal services to both local and international businesses, institutions and associations. Based in Pointe-à-Pitre, the firm specializes in all areas of business law and provides customized solutions in commercial and corporate law, litigation, business contracts, real estate and taxation.

“Since the firm’s founding, we’ve focused on our clients’ success and have remained committed to providing our clients with best-in-class service through our team’s technical knowledge and dedication to stewardship,” Frédéric said. “Our firm’s collaboration with Andersen Global signifies not only our continued commitment to our clients, but further demonstrates our drive to deliver integrated solutions globally.”

“Frédéric, with new active partner Karine Dorville and InWest team, are aligned with our organization’s values and will work seamlessly with our professionals globally as we continue to offer clients comprehensive, seamless solutions,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. “The addition of InWest Avocats strengthens our existing coverage in the region as we advance our expansion strategy in the Caribbean.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 370 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.