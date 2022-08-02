HilltopSecurities Partners with CAIS to Expand Advisor Access to Alternative Investments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, and Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities), a leading broker-dealer, today announced a strategic partnership that connects HilltopSecurities’ financial advisor network with quality alternative investment products spanning hedge funds, private equity and debt, and real estate.

“ We are proud to partner with HilltopSecurities by giving their advisors more convenient access to alternative investment solutions that are intended to serve clients’ evolving needs,” said Brad Walker, Chief Client and Product Development Officer at CAIS. “ This relationship underscores the growing investor demand for exposure to new asset classes, and we are excited to provide a comprehensive offering that helps HilltopSecurities professionals expand their wealth management business.”

HilltopSecurities’ network of nearly 275 advisors across the firm and its affiliate broker-dealer, Momentum Independent Network, will receive access to a curated menu of funds based on the unique needs of advisors and their clients. The CAIS platform also offers independent due diligence for quality assurance, as well as end-to-end transaction processing and automated reporting integrations. HilltopSecurities professionals will also be onboarded to CAIS IQ, a tech-driven learning system which helps advisors learn and retain critical information about alternative investments.

“ At a time of muted return expectations on more traditional assets, we believe that CAIS will be instrumental in exposing advisors and their clients to innovative and premier alternative investment offerings,” said Robert Morales, HilltopSecurities Head of Advisory Services and Products. “ By partnering with CAIS, we are better able to offer our advisors scalability, supervision, operations, and due diligence, all in one place. We’re excited to provide our advisors with access to a marketplace of products from a leading alternative investment platform that has served the wealth management community for over a decade.”

“ CAIS will be a critical partner as we look to build our wealth management business to the same level that our underwriting and clearing businesses have achieved,” said John Muschalek, Head of Wealth Management at HilltopSecurities. “ The company’s holistic offering of products, education, and administrative tools will empower our advisors to deliver value to their clients.”

HilltopSecurities will also be one of the first firms to have access to some of CAIS IQ’s new automation that is specifically focused on streamlining the process between learning and transacting.

About CAIS

CAIS is a leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to, and education about, alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. CAIS also offers custom solutions for advisors seeking to create custom fund vehicles around ideas they source.

CAIS also provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, to help advisors learn faster, remember longer, and improve client conversations.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer’s independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab, and Pershing, which make investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering over 6,600+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2.5T+ in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $18B+ in transaction volume as the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service municipal investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.