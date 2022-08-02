CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Joins New TeleStroke Program

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC) has launched telestroke services to provide timely assessment of stroke and improve the quality of care to its patients through a collaboration with the USC TeleStroke and Neurological Emergency Program. This program allows physicians in the emergency room at CHA HPMC to consult directly with Keck Medicine of USC world-class stroke neurologists. The program is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for neurological emergencies through a one-click, HIPPA-compliant online telemedicine platform.

“With the launch of stroke telemedicine services, our caregivers can easily consult with physicians board-certified in stroke neurology and neurocritical care to offer timely treatment, eliminating the need to transfer critically ill stroke patients,” said Marcel Loh, President and CEO, CHA HPMC.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke is fifth leading cause of death and more than 795,000 people in the United States suffer a stroke each year. A stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. If that happens, brain cells start to die within minutes due to oxygen deprivation. Early detection and immediate treatment is critical to minimize the brain damage and increase the chances of survival and recovery.

“Working with Keck Medicine of USC stroke neurologists allows our stroke patients to benefit from the real-time expertise of experts with one of the leading programs in the country,” said Dr. Marco Hernandez, MD, FACEP, Medical Director of CHA HPMC Emergency Department. “This will allow patients to receive optimal therapy for their condition -- whether it be conservative therapy, clot-busting drugs, such as TPA or transfer to a comprehensive stroke center for neuro-interventional care.”

About CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC) is a nationally recognized acute care facility that has cared for Hollywood and its surrounding communities since 1924. Today, CHA HPMC offers comprehensive health care services with a 469-bed acute care facility, including 89 skilled nursing beds. The hospital has a medical staff of more than 550 physicians and specialists, representing 69 specialties and 75 different countries. CHA HPMC embraces the area’s diverse, multicultural patient populations by providing all who walk through its doors quality care in a compassionate manner. It is a member of CHA Health Systems, a dynamic global healthcare organization that provides a full spectrum of services in seven countries around the world, including 86 hospitals and clinics, 30 research and 14 education institutions and 31 bio/pharmaceutical/healthcare companies. For more information, visit http://www.hollywoodpresbyterian.com.