Slate Asset Management Announces €178 Million Capital Commitment for Slate European Essential Real Estate Income Fund

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slate Asset Management ("Slate"), a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets, today announced the close of another €178 million in capital commitment for Slate European Essential Real Estate Income Fund (“SEERIEF” or the “Fund”).

The Fund is part of Slate’s core-plus investment strategy focused on European essential real estate. Essential real estate is the critical infrastructure that facilitates the distribution of non-discretionary essential goods and services to end consumers. This strategy targets cash yielding assets critical to the supply chain with high credit quality tenants, such as grocery and other essential consumer goods providers, healthcare assets, and affiliated warehouses and logistics centers. These assets have proven to be defensive in nature with historically resilient income streams that can withstand periods of economic volatility.

Jerry Cain, Managing Director of Investor Relations at Slate, said, “ We are very appreciative of the support we’ve received from our institutional partners. Since 2010, we have believed in owning the critical real estate, near roof-tops, that facilitates the distribution of goods and services to the consumer. Whether visiting in store, click and collect or delivery; food, healthcare and other non-discretionary goods need to get to consumers in good times and in bad. We are very pleased with our pipeline of opportunities and believe this strategy offers a tremendous opportunity for growth.”

Slate has been active in Europe since 2016, with a focus on acquiring, owning, and operating grocery and essential real estate assets. The firm has completed over €2.1 billion in transactions across the region to date and currently operates across five offices in the UK and continental Europe.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate’s platform spans a range of real estate and infrastructure investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus, and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.