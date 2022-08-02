Thryv and Google Partner to Streamline Communication for Small Businesses

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the small business platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is pleased to announce a new integration with Google’s Business Messages to help streamline communication for small businesses who have a growing number of inbound contact options.

Thryv is a partner of Google’s Business Messages, a mobile conversational channel that combines entry points on Google Maps, Search and brand websites to create rich, asynchronous messaging experiences that customers find easily accessible and drive business results.

Google’s Business Messages integrates within Thryv’s real-time, centralized inbox, which launched last year and allows businesses to have a single thread of communication rather than relying on pockets of data located in individual applications.

“ Rapid expansion of communication technologies has helped usher in a new era of communication when it comes to customer service for businesses,” said Ryan Cantor, Chief Product Officer at Thryv. “ But only businesses with robust customer service teams and constant availability are benefiting from these advances. Local, service-based businesses, like a local roofing company, may not be able to respond to web chat messages quickly enough for customer satisfaction because they’re on the roof. Thryv’s integration with Google’s Business Messages helps small businesses benefit from said advancements too. These local businesses don’t have to decide between losing revenue and running their business (implying it’s a trade-off by example). The 2020s will continue to be about small business cloud adoption, and we will be there along the way with product updates to support our small business customers.”

The rise of messaging platforms has created more lines of communication for businesses than ever before, and small business owners are being pressured to adopt these new tools or lose business. Sending messages to businesses has become the new normal. A 2020 Juniper Research study found that global mobile business messaging traffic would reach 2.7 trillion messages by the end of that year, up 10% from the previous year.

Companies with 24/7 customer service availability are built to dominate in a market where speed is key, but small businesses are offline more than they’re online. Thryv’s latest integration helps businesses make sure they’re not missing out on critical communications. Thryv provides automation capabilities enabling businesses to respond to customers quickly and keep track of ongoing conversations.

For more information and to take advantage of Thryv’s offerings, visit thryv.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 46,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.