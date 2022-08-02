Thoughtworks Becomes AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network

Thoughtworks is now an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Thoughtworks has been helping clients migrate to AWS since 2006. Thoughtworks has earned the AWS Migration Consulting Competency, AWS Government Consulting Competency, AWS Financial Services Consulting Competency and AWS DevOps Consulting Competency.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that it has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Becoming an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner differentiates Thoughtworks as an APN member that has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate and manage their workloads on AWS.

“ Thoughtworks is proud to be an AWS Premier Services Partner,” said Chad Wathington, chief strategy officer, Thoughtworks. “ We’ve helped enterprises world-wide, across a wide variety of industries, both in public and private sectors, thrive in the cloud. Together with AWS, we deliver enterprise modernization offerings to help our clients innovate and act responsibly as modern digital businesses. Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology and business goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation of AWS.”

To become an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their work with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS trained and certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

“ With a vision to evolve to a more data-driven culture and drive greater innovation at scale, Thoughtworks is an important partner as we adopt Data Mesh,” said Murali Vridhachalam, executive director, IT Enterprise Data & Analytics, Gilead. “ We congratulate Thoughtworks on achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status. We look forward to working with Thoughtworks and AWS in our ambitious cloud journey.”

Thoughtworks has been helping clients migrate to AWS since 2006. As an early adopter of cloud, Thoughtworks has in-depth experience with AWS services. Currently, Thoughtworks has earned the AWS Migration Consulting Competency, AWS Government Consulting Competency, AWS Financial Services Consulting Competency and AWS DevOps Consulting Competency. Thoughtworks also holds a service validation for AWS Lambda Service Delivery and is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) Immersion Days and AWS Public Sector Partner programs.

" We are pleased to recognize Thoughtworks as an AWS Premier Services Partner in the APN,” said Rima Olinger, director North America System Integrator Partner Development at AWS. “ Thoughtworks has been a thought leader in defining digital trends and delivering robust business outcomes. Thoughtworks’ achievement demonstrates our mutual commitment to helping customers transform their business using agile solutions with the scale of AWS."

