Bright Power Announces Green Electricity Program Exclusively for Residents of Our Commercial Clients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Power, Inc. today announced an exclusive green electricity program for its commercial clients, in partnership with MyRate Energy. Any building that has worked with Bright Power in New York can now offer their residents green electricity at an exclusive rate. This program launched today.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this exclusive program for our clients, a majority of which are multifamily property owners and managers, to offer to their residents,” said Andy Kern, Vice President of Commercial and Energy Markets, Bright Power. “This program extends our mission to the individual resident level. We strive to increase the performance of our partnered buildings and improve the comfort, health, and productivity of its residence. Residents can now take part in helping to meet New York’s climate change initiative by selecting green electricity.”

Residents can now lock in a fixed-rate green electricity supply agreement. When residents independently select one of these offerings, they will be proactively reducing their carbon footprint, at an exclusive rate.

“We are grateful to work with Bright Power as our energy partner. Providing their clients with this program offer for their residents shows just how passionate Bright Power is about improving the sustainability of our environment,” said Jeff Borg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, MyRate Energy.

For more information visit: brightpower.myrateenergy.com

About Bright Power

Bright Power -- the premier provider of energy and water management services and trusted advisor for real estate owners, investors, and operators -- brings seventeen years of experience in renewable energy, energy efficiency, project management, and energy analysis to the industry. Bright Power provides strategic energy and water solutions to building owners and operators across the nation, specializing in multifamily apartment buildings. Bright Power has worked with almost 2 million units that cover over 2 billion square feet.