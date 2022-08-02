Capgemini selected by U.S. Army to lead modernization of global cloud environment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capgemini Government Solutions LLC, an independent Capgemini subsidiary working with U.S. Government Agencies, has announced the agreement of a three-year contract with the U.S. Army to modernize, transform, and grow cARMY, the Army’s Cloud Common Shared Services environment. Capgemini will support and enable the Enterprise Cloud Management Agency (ECMA) to help make data-driven decisions and decrease time-to-field in support of the Army’s mission.

This engagement will also help promote cARMY’s organization-wide adoption of cloud technologies and bolster artificial intelligence and machine learning programs that thrive on data to deliver mission-readiness in new digital and physical environments.

Capgemini was chosen for its deep expertise in helping large, complex organizations adopt a digital-first strategy. It will provide advanced solutions that leverage the latest in cloud technology to establish a secure, streamlined cloud adoption initiative and help drive a culture shift for the Army in terms of how data is used and stored.

“It isn’t enough to simply apply the science of delivering cloud common services and succeed at the scale of the Army. There is an art to providing enterprise IT services that people love to use in addition to meeting the mission’s need,” said Paul Puckett, Director at Enterprise Cloud Management Agency (ECMA), US Army. “We are excited to partner with Capgemini Government Solutions to demonstrate the positive global mission impact that cARMY brings by applying the perfect blend of art and science to cloud common services.”

Capgemini will become the Army’s enterprise cloud common shared services provider, and as part of this work, will expand, operate, and continuously improve upon on cARMY cloud common shared services to reduce complexity, increase security, and eliminate duplication of effort.

“Capgemini is proud to support the Army in this important modernization initiative, which will enable cloud adoption across the entire enterprise,” said Doug Lane, CEO, Capgemini Government Solutions LLC. “The cARMY project allows the Army to empower teams to make better data-driven decisions. We are honored to support it in partnership with the ECMA.”

