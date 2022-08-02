VRGL and BridgeFT Partner to Streamline Portfolio Analysis for Wealth Managers

CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridge Financial Technology (“BridgeFT”), a data-centric wealth management technology platform, today announced it has partnered with VRGL, Inc (“VRGL"), a provider of institutional-grade analytics and automated data extraction to the wealth management industry. The partnership will provide an integrated, front-to-back analytics and portfolio management suite that allows wealth management organizations to enhance transparency and deliver a new level of client and prospect interaction and engagement.

BridgeFT’s WealthTech API will power VRGL’s analytics suite, providing a modern, fully automated, API-first connection to aggregated custodial and held-away accounts. Wealth managers can now seamlessly access a complete view of a client’s comprehensive financial picture to drive deeper portfolio analysis. By combining BridgeFT’s API with VRGL’s 5 Pillar™ analytics, advisors can accelerate data integration and quickly access highly accurate, consolidated client total wealth information, enabling them to spend more time building client relationships and less time collecting data. The partnership empowers wealth management organizations to rapidly scale and increase assets under management, accelerating time-to-revenue by automating PDF or integrated statement extraction. Advisors can also achieve significant operational leverage from multi-custodial account aggregation and proposal management through to client reporting, fee billing and practice insights.

“Our partnership with VRGL is another great example of how BridgeFT is powering the next generation of wealthtech apps,” said Joe Stensland, CEO of BridgeFT. “VRGL offers advisors a truly innovative approach to building their business, and the added connectivity to our WealthTech API will benefit their wealth management clients by enabling direct access to accurate, aggregated, and trade-ready custodial and held-away account data to drive more informed investment decisions.”

“Wealth management organizations have made it clear that they must be able to differentiate their offerings through technological and analytical capabilities to fuel growth,” said Josh Smith, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer for VRGL. “VRGL was created to bring unmatched innovation and automation to traditionally archaic and manual processes and give advisors a measurable competitive advantage. With BridgeFT as our ongoing custodial integration partner powering VRGL’s platform through their proprietary WealthTech API solution, our new and existing clients can accelerate revenue, benefit from best-in-class support and quickly reap the full power of VRGL’s 5 Pillar™ analytics suite.”

Mutual VRGL and BridgeFT clients will now be able to:

Bridge the entire prospect to client lifecycle and ongoing support

Seamlessly recreate a prospective client’s investment history, solely from brokerage and custodial statements

Provide institutional-grade analytics, including performance, risk, diversification, taxes and fees

Support ongoing clients with the 5 Pillars™ and portfolio management capabilities at a reduced cost to current legacy providers

Provide industry-leading portfolio management, fee billing, client reporting, practice insights and a fully branded client portal

Integrate current clients into an industry-leading analytics suite through BridgeFT’s WealthTech API and VRGL

To kick-off the partnership, BridgeFT and VRGL are co-hosting an upcoming webinar on Thursday, August 18th. Those interested can RSVP here.

About BridgeFT

BridgeFT is a cloud-native, API-first software and data platform that enables registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial institutions, and FinTech innovators to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients. More than 300 leading firms trust BridgeFT to automate critical back-office operations and power their digital wealth management ecosystems—seamlessly aligning essential wealth data, proactive client insights and reporting, and portfolio management automation to deliver a truly personalized client experience. From an integrated advisor platform to flexible, open APIs, BridgeFT delivers the infrastructure needed for success. Reimagine your approach to wealth infrastructure at bridgeft.com.

About VRGL

Founded in 2021, VRGL’s platform provides institutional-grade analytics and automated data extraction to empower wealth management firms to accelerate the Client Acquisition, Proposal Management & Retention process ("CAPM & R"). By giving clients a complete view of their consolidated investment picture, VRGL enables advisors to quickly demonstrate how and why they add value. VRGL analyzes a client’s entire portfolio across 5 pillars: performance, risk, diversification, taxes and fees. These quantitative analytics presented at the front end of conversations decreases the time and cost associated with lengthy prospecting so advisors can accelerate time to new revenue and retention of existing AUM. Founded by pioneers of the institutional wealth management industry, VRGL's technology lets advisors seamlessly aggregate all client investment data and provides a no-touch analytics package allowing the advisor to contextualize their own investment offerings and advice. For questions or more information, visit www.VRGLwealth.com or email info@vrglwealth.com.