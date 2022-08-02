Industry-leading Compounding Pharmacy, Wedgewood Pharmacy, Joins Preferred Business Provider Network of the American Animal Hospital Association

SWEDESBORO, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wedgewood Pharmacy has been named the American Animal Hospital Association’s (AAHA) preferred provider for compounding services. AAHA has more than 4,500 accredited veterinary practice and hospital members. It is the only exclusive North American companion-animal veterinary association, serving nearly 50,000 individual veterinary providers. It is the only organization that accredits veterinary practices in the U.S. and Canada.

Compounded medications are medicines customized to the unique needs of animals whose needs cannot be met by FDA-approved, mass-manufactured drugs as determined by a licensed prescriber.

Randy Burrows, director of Business Development for Wedgwood Pharmacy, said, “AAHA, its members, and Wedgewood Pharmacy share a commitment to improving the lives of animals and those who love them, while elevating the standards of veterinary excellence. Both organizations represent the highest standards in our segments of veterinary health.”

Keith R. Chamberlain, AAHA’s chief value officer, added, “Our members look to us to provide tools and resources that elevate their practices and provide direct value to their pet-owner clients and patients. Including Wedgewood Pharmacy in our Preferred Business Provider Network represents another example of the association providing tremendous value to all those we serve, both directly and through our members.”

About Wedgewood Pharmacy

Wedgewood Pharmacy is the leading and largest compounding pharmacy in the United States devoted exclusively to animal health. Today’s Wedgewood Pharmacy grew from a local community pharmacy, is recognized by 99% of veterinarians, and was chosen by 8 in 10 veterinarians within the past year. The company serves more than 60,000 veterinarians and hundreds of thousands of animals throughout the U.S. every year.

Wedgewood Pharmacy is accredited by the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB®) for compliance with PCAB and other nationally recognized compounding standards and is a Preferred Business Provider to American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA). Medications compounded by Wedgewood Connect, the company’s FDA-registered 503B Outsourcing Facility, also may be dispensed on a patient-specific basis by Wedgewood Pharmacy’s state-licensed pharmacies.

The company is backed by leading global private-markets firm, Partners Group, on behalf of its clients.

About AAHA

Since 1933, the American Animal Hospital Association has been the only organization to accredit veterinary hospitals throughout the United States and Canada based on standards directly correlated to high-quality medicine and compassionate care. Accreditation in veterinary medicine is voluntary. The AAHA-accredited logo is the best way to know a practice has been evaluated by a third party. Look for the AAHA logo or visit aaha.org.