Algoma University Partners with Tailwind to Become the First University in Canada to Incorporate Proactive Mental Wellness Awareness Programs for All Incoming Students

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algoma University has recently launched a new mental wellness awareness program for students; the first institution in Canada to implement this new and groundbreaking tool. The revolutionary new program, designed by Canadian health tech firm Tailwind, aims to prepare incoming university students for the mental stresses of their academic journey while organically gathering and harnessing their perspectives into the process of building better future mental health support programs.

The Tailwind training application is an addition to Algoma University’s current transition programming and is shared with incoming and current students to help them guide their own mental wellness journey while simultaneously helping them prepare for the demands of life as post-secondary students. Though aimed primarily for incoming new students, this revolutionary tool is available for all students. Tailwind provides students with intelligent and personalized mental health support both before they begin their post- secondary academic journey, and throughout their time as undergrads.

“ The health and wellness of our students is our utmost priority, and the past couple of years have been extraordinarily stressful for graduating high school students and students studying within the university sector,” shared Karen Hudson, Director, Student Success and Wellbeing at Algoma University. “ We recognize student wellness leads to high levels of academic achievement and we understand our responsibility to ensure we have strong culturally appropriate programming and supports in place. I commend the team working on this initiative and believe with this partnership, we are another step closer to helping all students who come to Algoma realize their dream, goals and aspirations.”

Tailwind CEO Devin Golets believes the pandemic has further accentuated the need for much deeper, broader and smarter mental health awareness interventions at all postsecondary institutions. “ Preparing students in advance, instead of only intervening at a time of crisis, is not only more prudent but it’s also more ethically responsible,” said Golets. “ Our program and platform enables postsecondary institutions like Algoma University to build much more resilience into their students’ lives well ahead of their first day on campus.”

Algoma University currently offers students unlimited access to health and wellness supports 365/7 days a week in over 150 languages. Partnerships include access to Homewood Health, TalkCampus, Good 2 Talk, and I.M Well which have been integrated into the Tailwind application, making student supports available in an easily accessible one-stop-shop format.

About Tailwind

Tailwind is revolutionizing the post-secondary onboarding process by providing students with online wellness orientation programs and a platform for them to voice their needs for success. Today, Tailwind is focused on delivering online Financial and Mental Wellness programs and checklists that are uniquely designed to organically gather and harness student perspectives to create responsive and ongoing student support. They can be found in high schools, colleges, and universities across Canada.

About Algoma University

Algoma University, established in Sault Ste. Marie in 1965, offers a wide range of degrees and certificates spanning the liberal arts, sciences, and professional disciplines. The University also offers programming at campus locations in Brampton and Timmins. Algoma University has a Special Mission to cultivate cross-cultural learning between Indigenous populations and other communities. For more information, please visit www.algomau.ca.