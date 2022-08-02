Schwab Repurchases $1 Billion of Shares Held by TD Bank Group

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Charles Schwab Corporation (“Schwab” or the “Company”) announced today that it has purchased approximately 15 million shares of its nonvoting common stock directly from TD Bank Group (“TD Bank") for $1 billion. The shares are being acquired pursuant to Schwab’s recent repurchase authorization. Under the terms of a Repurchase Agreement entered into with a subsidiary of TD Bank, the purchase price paid by Schwab is equal to the lowest price per share that TD Bank received in a contemporaneous share sale facilitated with a third-party market maker, which resulted in a purchase price lower than today’s closing price.

Peter Crawford, Chief Financial Officer, provides additional perspective on this repurchase agreement at www.aboutschwab.com/cfo-commentary.

