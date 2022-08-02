Tetra Tech Wins $500M Contract for Environmental Remediation Services

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center), selected the Company to provide comprehensive environmental remediation services to the Department of Defense outside the continental United States (OCONUS). The value of the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, multiple-award International Remediation and Environmental Services contract is $500 million.

Tetra Tech will work with the Huntsville Center to safely identify, recover, and remediate hazardous, toxic, and radiological waste at OCONUS sites. Tetra Tech’s scientists, engineers, and geophysicists will provide technical services to address human health and environmental risks using real-time field data collection and web-accessible GIS visualization to support engineering evaluations, sampling and analysis, and remedial or removal actions.

“ Tetra Tech has supported the U.S. Army’s environmental clean-up programs for more than two decades,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “ We are pleased to continue using our Leading with Science® approach to support the USACE Huntsville Center as it works to restore lands and waters to safe and productive use and improve lives in communities around the world.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

