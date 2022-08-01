‘Your Calling Is Calling’: New Timberland PRO® Campaign Celebrates Those Who Follow Their Passion and Find Purpose in the Skilled Trades

STRATHAM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to the US Chamber of Commerce, 88% of contractors are experiencing moderate-to-high levels of difficulty finding skilled workers. And as workers continue to age out of the skilled trades, fewer people are entering the field: new data shows that 40% of the 12 million people in the skilled trades workforce are over the age of 45 (with nearly half of those workers over the age of 55), and less than 9% of workers aged 19-24 are entering the trades.

To help raise awareness for the skilled trades gap and to attract and inspire the next generation of skilled workers, Timberland PRO introduces a new campaign that celebrates those who follow their passion and find purpose – either renewed, or for the first time – in the skilled trades.

“Your Calling Is Calling” comes to life through powerful, sometimes unexpected stories of men and women who have reimagined their life’s journeys to include trade careers. The inspirational anthem film at the center of the campaign, created in partnership with The Martin Agency, shines a light on the bold spirit and determination at the heart of the trade community.

“As a brand that directly serves the industrial footwear and workwear markets, we understand the value of the skilled trades, and how important it is to build the next generation of skilled workers,” said Rebecca Conway, Director of Brand Marketing for Timberland PRO. “This campaign serves as a powerful tribute to the hard-working men and women who find freedom and fulfilment in skilled trade professions, and seeks to inspire others to be bold enough to follow that path."

This campaign is the latest manifestation of Timberland PRO’s commitment to changing the perception of skilled trades and creating the next generation of trades workers. In 2019, the brand joined Generation T – a national movement powered by Lowe’s and supported by more than 70 brands and organizational partners working to develop the next generation of skilled trades experts. The brand also supports Bring Back the Trades, a nonprofit organization helping to fund scholarships for trade school students. And to help inspire more women to enter skilled trade professions, Timberland PRO partners with organizations like Girls at Work and Tools & Tiaras – two nonprofits committed to breaking down gender barriers and empowering young women to embrace new traditions to unleash their potential.

The Timberland PRO® campaign launches today across digital and social media channels and timberland.com. Timberland PRO also features in Timberland’s overarching FW22 campaign, which brings the brand’s outdoor and work heritage to life in bold new creative, consumer and product activations.

ABOUT TIMBERLAND

Timberland is a global outdoor and work inspired brand that’s on a mission to inspire and equip a new generation to step outside, work hard together and move the world forward. Based in Stratham, New Hampshire, Timberland also has international headquarters in Stabio, Switzerland and Shanghai, China. Best known for its original yellow work boot introduced in 1973 to take on the harsh elements of New England, Timberland today offers a full range of footwear, apparel and accessories made with eco-conscious innovation for people who share the brand’s passion for enjoying – and protecting – Nature.

At the heart of the Timberland® brand is a vision for a more green and equitable future. This comes to life through a decades-long commitment to make products responsibly, protect the outdoors, and strengthen communities around the world. To learn more and share in Timberland’s mission, visit a Timberland® store, timberland.com or follow @timberland or @timberlandpro. Timberland is a VF Corporation brand.