Eagles Fly High With Cloud-Based Digital Signage at 'The Linc'

Customized Spectrio Digital Signage and Menu Boards at one of the concession stands located in Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Photo: Business Wire)

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seven miles south of downtown Philadelphia, in the city's iconic sports complex, sits Lincoln Financial Field. The 70,000-seat stadium is home to the Philadelphia Eagles of the national football league and hosts 30-50 major events every year. Each Sunday, thousands of fans gather to cheer on their favorite team. An effective communication strategy can often be a challenge with so many onsite attendees. The Philadelphia Eagles organization needed a real-time digital signage solution that would allow them to deploy targeted messaging to any screen in the stadium.

Spectrio, a full-service cloud-based digital signage provider, worked with the Eagles operations team to successfully switch their legacy digital signage CMS provider to EngagePHD. The cloud-based solution by Spectrio makes it easy for stadiums and arenas to design, deploy, and manage digital signage networks of any scale from anywhere in the world.

Spectrio helped deploy multiple digital signage applications for the organization, accounting for almost 400 screens. In addition to installations at the stadium, Digital Menu Boards and information boards show team scheduling and players’ daily meal options at the team’s Nova Care training facility.

The Spectrio content design team worked closely with Aramark, the onsite food and beverage provider, to design custom-branded digital menu content for each concession stand in the stadium.

"Working with the Eagles organization to make this transition as seamless as possible was a tremendous accomplishment for both organizations and we are incredibly proud of this successful joint project. By utilizing existing infrastructure, we were able to deploy our proprietary cloud-based CMS across the facility’s platform, which helped keep the capital costs down while increasing operational efficiency in a very rapid deployment," said Greg Lewis, Business Development Manager at Spectrio.

James Carter, A/V Systems Engineer for the Eagles, said, "The menu boards worked perfectly and performed beyond my expectations. We had no issues with the software, and the screens were reliable and stable. Spectrio provided excellent technical support during the entire roll-out. We look forward to growing our relationship with Spectrio in the coming seasons."

The CMS also powers the digital menu board network and other retail signage at Citizens Bank Park, home to the Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball, located directly across the street.

Spectrio is a leading provider of comprehensive digital signage solutions that empower clients to transform their business locations into modern, dynamic destinations for customers and employees. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., and founded in 2002, Spectrio serves over 150,000 franchise and enterprise locations in multiple industries, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, healthcare, and financial services. With supporting offerings geared towards Overhead Music, On-Hold Messaging, WiFi Marketing, and more, Spectrio offers businesses a complete customer engagement solution at scale. For more information, visit www.Spectrio.com.