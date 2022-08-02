Fast Company Names FIS to 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators List

FIS gives big thinkers, innovators and disruptors the financial technology to bring bold ideas to life and move the world forward.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to Fast Company Magazine’s 2022 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. This is the second straight year FIS has received this designation.

As one of only 100 companies named to Fast Company’s list, FIS was recognized for demonstrating its commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels, including its culture of innovation, InnovateIN48 innovation competitions, and FIS Impact Ventures venture investment program.

Fast Company’s annual Best Workplaces for Innovators represents workplaces of all sizes that share a passion for giving employees the freedom to explore creative ideas that benefit businesses and their communities. Nearly 1,500 companies from various industries were evaluated to determine the final ranking.

“ We are thrilled to be named once again to Fast Company’s top innovators list along with this small group of businesses,” said Stephanie Ferris, President of FIS. This recognition is a credit to the clients who innovate their businesses using our solutions, as well as our incredibly dedicated employees as we continue to attract, grow and retain the best talent. Additionally, this accolade speaks to our ability to disrupt innovation through our incubator and accelerator programs that allow us to bring bold, new ideas to market.”

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).