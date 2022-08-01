FITCHIN Announces Strategic Partnership with KRÜ Esports

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FITCHIN, the fully integrated, digital gaming ecosystem powered by blockchain, has partnered with the leading Latin American esports team KRÜ Esports, founded and led by Sergio "Kun" Agüero, to support the team in engaging with and expanding their fan base in new ways, while also expanding the FITCHIN ecosystem.

FITCHIN’s gamified platform provides esports teams with innovative tools needed to grow their followings and generate new revenue streams through Web 3. Through this strategic partnership, KRÜ Esports will gain access to a range of benefits designed to connect more intimately with their fan base. In addition to leveraging FITCHIN’s tournament structures with crypto prizes, KRÜ Esports can now offer their fans an array of exclusive and incentivising perks through FITCHIN’s platform, from discounts and pre-sale access to events, to special NFT collections, to community hubs, and a range of tailor-made experiences for die-hard fans. Additionally, KRÜ Esports can now allow their members to vote on the use of the community treasury’s funds, empowering them to actively participate in the future Web3 developments undertaken by their team.

KRÜ Esports, founded by renowned Argentine soccer player Sergio “Kun” Agüero, commands one of the largest audiences of the Latin American esports sector, with their team competing in the world’s most prominent leagues within the Valorant and FIFA gaming communities. Through this new partnership, FITCHIN and KRÜ Esports aim to demonstrate the critical role and enormous potential that blockchain innovation poses, both for enriching gaming experiences for people everywhere, and for revitalizing the relationships between esports teams and their communities, helping teams tap new revenue streams in the process. One of the first initiatives of the partnership are the co-sponsored “KRÜmmunity League x FITCHIN” tournaments, adding KRUmminty’s 1,400 participants into the FITCHIN ecosystem.

“We are proud to partner with an esports team that is as celebrated and powerful as KRÜ Esports,” said Gaston Santourian, Marketing Director at FITCHIN. “This strategic partnership is the first of many, and it will support our goal of bridging the global gaming community with Web3. We have great expectations for our collaboration in strengthening and promoting the esports industry worldwide.”

“This is a big step forward, not just for our team, but for the Latin American gaming community at large,” said Sergio Aguero. “Emerging technologies such as Web3 open up countless paths to bridge the gaps between teams and their fan bases while also offering fans novel and innovative experiences.”

About FITCHIN

FITCHIN is a Web3 platform that connects esports teams, content creators and fans. This fully gamified platform allows users to be community members of top teams, compete in tournaments, purchase limited collections of digital assets and participate in exclusive events and experiences, all while earning enticing milestone rewards and active contributions. The platform gives teams all the Web3 tools they need to grow their fanbase and generate new revenue streams.

About KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports is an esports organization created by Sergio Leonel "Kun" Agüero in 2020. Designed to guide the gaming industry in Latin America and build a bridge between the Americas and Europe, KRÜ Esports created the KLÜB, a three-story gaming center located in the Palermo district in the heart of Buenos Aires. In 2021, KRÜ placed fourth in the Valorant World Cup, thereby achieving the highest award in Latin American esports history. KRÜ’s teams currently compete in Valorant, League Of Legends, Rocket League and FIFA, in the top regional and national contests.